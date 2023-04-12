Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education

The temptation radiates from the town of Riverdale. It might be time for some characters to take a cold shower, Riverdale fans.

Passion and romance were in the air on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3.

If you have a favorite 'ship, this was the chapter for you. Like, forget about teasing; Riverdale went for the explosive bang (both metaphorical and literal).

"Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education" might be the steamiest and sexiest chapter Riverdale has ever done. Has anything else even come close?

Between the sex dreams and Toni's sexy spoken word show, sensuality was dripping from mostly everything. Sure, there's a new murder mystery plot in the mix, but the teens (and some adults) had their sights set elsewhere.

The spoken word show in the Dark Room was the initial spark. The flow of the plots could be traced back to that moment.

I loved how all the characters reacted differently to Clay's and Toni's performances.

You had characters like Betty and Archie who were confused by the poems (albeit turned on), while Cheryl and Kevin were absolutely enthralled. And for a confident and self-assured person like Veronica, the show felt at home for her comfort level.

Fangs: She’s gonna suffocate him.

It's great that everyone didn't have the same reaction. It felt more layered and deep, like we got to jump into their journeys for where they were (and weren't) with their relationships.

For example, Cheryl realizing she needs Archie to cover up her burning desire for Toni, and Kevin not realizing he's thoroughly checked out of his attraction for Betty.

Though, the sex dreams answered any questions of who each teen desired.

Was anyone else shocked by how sultry Riverdale got? I was blown away because this is a broadcast show on The CW.

Cheryl and Toni ("#Choni") got hot and heavy. Veronica and Archie ("#Varchie") got some steam. But #Barchie took the cake from any pairing.

Betty and Archie seemed like they wanted to devour each other. They had the build-up to hit the major climax. Whoever designed and staged the scene knew exactly what they were doing; in this case, teasing and toying with the thrill of #Barchie.

And since this was all a Betty sex dream, it's clear she's longing hard for her BFF.

Speaking of Betty, she needs to dump Kevin right now.

Everyone moves at their own pace, and no one should be pressured into anything they don't feel comfortable doing. The problem is that Kevin and Betty want different things and are at different stages of dating.

She's not getting what she needs from her boyfriend. Mainly, she wants intimacy.

Plus, Kevin never seems interested in Betty or actively tries to pursue her. Betty should never feel like a second option or undesirable.

Right now, they're stuck in a toxic loop.

Kevin is using Betty to hide his feelings for Clay, while Betty is pushing to get validation from Kevin. If they do get what they want, it'll only make them feel terrible afterward.

When they were making out in Veronica's house, they obviously lost any passion they once had.

Betty: Dear Diary, the makeout party was, unsurprisingly, a disaster! I want Kevin to want me. I want to feel desired. I want to feel sexy. I want…

[She stares at Archie from her window

That should've been a clear sign to Betty that she should break up with him. Plus, she knew from her sexuality book what she was missing.

Hopefully, they stop themselves from going any further. It'll be a disaster if they take the plunge; it'll only hurt them.

Thankfully, the Veronica and Archie romance seems to be a close call that has been put to rest.

After the falling out on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2, it was clear that neither was on the same page. Veronica loved playing her games, but Archie didn't want to be toyed with. Both are justified reasons.

I liked that Veronica and Archie finally talked about their intentions and want they wanted. It wasn't a deep chat, but enough to draw the line.

Archie pulling himself out of dating consideration was a healthy move for him. He didn't want to play games, and he saw that Veronica wasn't the best match for him.

Kudos to Archie for putting himself first. It would've been easy for him to keep chasing Veronica; taking himself out showed that he recognized what was right for him.

We've criticized Archie in the past for being reckless and rash, but this move seemed to be a mature choice.

And since Veronica recently connected with Jughead, there's no telling if her relationship with Archie would've even lasted. She's already found someone she connects with stronger than other guys she's met at Riverdale High.

Toni: How did it go with Bazooka Jones?

Veronica: Well, if you really must know, Jughead and I spent the entire night together.

[Toni stares in disbelief]

Veronica: Talking!

Toni: Holy hell! Are you making a play for that crown-wearing clown?

We'll have to see if the Veronica/Jughead has any legs.

My instincts say no since Jughead doesn't want to date anyone, even Betty or Ethel. This plot could be another tale of the rich girl trying to get what she can't have.

In Cheryl's case, she's doing everything possible not to get what she truly wants.

Let's face it, most people have realized that Cheryl is into Toni. Even Penelope, Doctor Werthers, and the Southside Serpents can spot her burning desire; it's not the best-kept secret.

Her reaction during the spoken word performance was hilarious. She could barely keep it together while Toni was performing and touching herself.

Cheryl seemed like she was ready to explode from her thoughts alone.

Do you think Cheryl and Archie actually slept together?

Cheryl mentioning it to bait her mother was exactly like something she'd do to toy with her. So, it's unclear if it happened or if it was a mind game.

Cheryl is a master manipulator; she'd love to rub it in Penelope's and Julian's faces. And using the idea of the boy next door ravaging her would be the perfect ammunition to do so.

Archie is a simple guy; he'd happily go with either path, so his reaction is no help. We'll have to wait and see if they went through with it.

Besides the dating drama, the mystery plot didn't move much further. After some build-up, the pacing was mostly filler and covered-up tracks.

There were a few times during "Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education" when I was shocked by Jughead's bad choices.

Like, why keep the evidence under his mattress? Did he not consider a face cover-up or looking out for witnesses?

He's so deadset on protecting his friend, but did he never realize that Ethel could've done it? He had the killer milkman comic in his hands; that alone should've given him some doubt.

Jughead needs to do some damage control. Doctor Werthers would love nothing more than to convince Sheriff Keller and Principal Featherhead to lock Ethel and Jughead up for whatever crime he thinks they did.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Julian speaking about Cheryl (his sister) to Archie was new levels of gross. He sounded like he was turned on by the lie of Cheryl being "easy" and hooking up with college guys.



Come on, Cheryl. You painted a picture of a naked woman covered in bath suds. No high school art class, let alone one in 1955, would allow that.



Clay gave Kevin the perfect opening to admit his feelings. He handed him the opportunity on a silver platter.



Doctor Werthers should never teach a class again. Really, a flower and bees?

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education"?

Will Kevin go all the way with Betty, or will he make a move on Clay? Could Veronica and Jughead get together? Is Ethel innocent, or is the drawing a red herring hiding her guilt?

