What to Watch: Amityville An Origin Story, A Pinch of Portugal, Saint X

More good programming coming your way this week. If you think it sounds bad, but we say it's good, have some faith!!

This week, you can't go wrong with Hallmark's A Pinch of Portugal, Amityville: An Origin Story on MGM+ (it follows the From premiere!), or Saint X on Hulu.

Love & Death on HBO Max is well worth the watch (no matter how much you know about the story), and the movie Clock on Hulu will give women nightmares. We're loving these female-driven productions.

See what else we recommend below.

Saturday, April 22

8/7c A Pinch of Portugal (Hallmark)

Get ready for a mouth-watering jaunt to Portugal! Roswell’s Heather Hemmens stars in the utterly delightful movie about a young woman named Anna who works as a prep cook for a superstar TV chef.

When the show visits Portugal for a destination excursion with international food and culture, the chef picks that time to prove to the execs that he’s worth more than he gets.

Anna has to step up, and with the help of her Aussie cameraman (Luke Mitchell) and a Portuguese location scout, she just might save the day.

Sunday, April 23

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

Drama and secrets explode when Missy takes Cash as her escort to the Frontier BBQ.

Cash feels inadequate as he runs into his rival, Hudson Cooper, and Missy hears rumors that Austin had an affair.

Will that push Missy further back or straight into Cash’s arms?

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Logan Roy’s body isn’t even in the ground yet, but his kids and Waystar team are trekking to Scandinavia.

There’s a big deal to be made, and everyone wants a significant bump before pulling the trigger.

Will Kendall and Roman succeed, or will Matsson have their number before they get a chance? Whatever happens, we know it will be more entertaining than it has a right to be

9/8c East New York (CBS)

The 7-4 faces the their biggest case yet when an assistant district attorney is found dead shortly after a court appearance! The Mayor’s office wants answers, which means the pressure is on for Suarez and Regina to solve this case quickly.

Will Regina be a ble to hold fast to her principles despite the political concerns? Meanwhile, Killian makes a questionable decision to solve a personal problem.

What is the latest stupid thing he’s going to do?

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team must investigate when a Navy reservist is stabbed and his lab full of pesticides and insects is ransacked.

Also, Kilbride offers Sam the interim operations manager position.

Finally, Rountree thinks about his future.

10/9c Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+)

Rooted in the dark cultural undercurrents of the 1970s, the series features firsthand accounts from witnesses, family members, and former investigators appearing on-camera for the first time.

Exclusive archival footage, newly unearthed images, and stunning original photography are woven together into the most compelling and comprehensive telling of the Amityville story yet, taking viewers on a heart-pounding roller coaster ride through the mythology, factual record and devastating human toll of this notorious meta-narrative.

If nothing else, it certainly gives you something to think about!

Monday, April 24

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

It’s the moment many fans have been waiting for when Bo and Hope finally come face-to-face! Head writer Ron Carlivarti has promised a big payoff, but Hope is going to have to work to break Bo’s defenses and bring him back to himself.

Something BIG will happen just as she starts to get through to him -- but what, and how will it affect Steve, who is still being held captive?

Meanwhile, back in Salem, Jada catches Talia in an obvious lie, but will she realize her sister is behind the poisoning at the bakery?

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

With only four episodes left this season, the action is surely about to ramp up!

In “Death and Taxes,” we’ll see the team respond to an emergency at a live funeral, as well as the fallout from a suspect's death shortly after being in Athena’s custody.

We’ll also see a visit from the IRS when Maddie and Chimney find themselves in the hot seat!

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

What if your imaginary friend could be real-life support? When Laura arrives wearing the wedding dress, only her childhood bestie, Peaches, can pull her out of the depression of being jilted.

Hallmark anchor and Chicago Med alum Jessy Schram and Call Me Kat regular Kyla Pratt guest star!

Meanwhile, the mermaid just can’t stay away, and Isla returns to open up to Ruby about her people’s complicated and combative history with the Roarkes. Where will Ruby’s allegiances lie? Fly in and find out!

Our imagination has the answers...



Catch an all-new #FantasyIsland Monday at 9/8c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/FsZDKEdKHs — Fantasy Island (@FantasyIslandTV) April 21, 2023

8/7c All American (NBC)

It’s Spring Break for GAU, but the well-deserved break brings some big changes when an old friend surprises Spencer and Jordan.

Olivia searches for the courage to share her truth.

Patience has a decision to make as her career skyrockets, and Layla has an eye-opening conversation.

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

The Brooks McCutcheon murder mystery comes to a close. Everyone gets what they deserve, and some don’t. Perry’s misdeed with the murder weapon gets him in deep trouble, while the win exposes Della to the public eye. Paul makes a choice about what he wants for his future and that of his family

10/9c The Good Doctor

Shaun’s convinced Lim that Glassman is no longer competent to perform surgery, but don’t expect Glassman to go down without a fight! The former hospital president has every reason to be aggravated -- he just successfully led the team through a complex brain surgery that nobody thought was possible.

So why should he accept this nonsensical limitation on his surgical activities now? Glassman will do everything in his power to keep his job, but will his fight cause an irreparable rift with Shaun?

Tuesday, April 25

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Name a person who has a worse love life than Owen Strand. The man should just take a vow of singlehood because he attracts some seriously questionable women.

The concaved chest that broke the internet wasn’t the cause of Brett’s death, poison was, and now all eyes are on Owen’s new girlfriend Kendra, who could very well be a Black Widow. But does that mean Cap is her next victim? They’re fully having fun this season with some of these arcs!

Meanwhile, if you’ve been waiting to learn how the parishioners have reacted to Tommy dating her super hot paster, it seems the rumor mill is running, and Tommy is struggling with it!

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

Now that Abby knows about Neil’s crush on her, their working relationship is about to get *awkward* (as if it wasn’t already, it is Neil, after all). Enter Gabby, a blast from Neil's past, who may just be the magic bullet for the courtroom clerk’s romantic fixation.

Meanwhile, Gurgs questions her bailiff skills when an unruly observer gets Dan in their sights… and grip.

8/7c The Rookie (ABC) It’s the first hour in another Rookie crossover event as the cops and feds will merge when one of their own finds herself in peril requiring all hands on deck.

Despite Tim’s silent reservations, Lucy is tasked with a huge undercover gig that has her infiltrating an illegal firearms operation.We also get one of the best duos, with Harper and Nolan partnering up when severed limbs pop up around the city. It sounds like a good time all around.

10/9c Will Trent (Will Trent)

8/7c In the first part of the Will Trent Season 1 finale, a string of serial killer cases are tied to Will, Angie, and Paul Campano’s childhood.

Interesting incidents relate to those cases and ones that Evelyn and Amanda investigated in the 1980s.

What secrets will be revealed, and why are Will and Angie in danger?

Wednesday, April 26

Saint X (Hulu)

Alycia Debnam-Carey and West Duchovny star in this mystery drama based on Alexis Schaitkin’s debut novel of the same name.

It focuses on the mysterious death of an American college student while on a family vacation and features duel timelines, a lot of twists and turns, and some fine acting.

We can’t share much about the show now, but we’ll have you covered with reviews and interviews as the series is airing.

Schmigadoon! (AppleTV+)

It’s the penultimate episode of Schmigadoon’s “Schmicago” season! Josh and Melissa are high-flying, and adored, but all good things must come to an end. Nefarious forces are at work in this wicked little town – will Josh and Melissa overcome or succumb?

Don’t miss the twists, turns, and thrilling musical numbers of this week’s episode of Schmigadoon!

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Are we dreaming? Vanderpump Rules has become one of the most relevant reality series again, and it’s all thanks to the Scandoval. Last week’s episode strongly suggested that more people were unraveling the affair before Ariana figured it out.

This episode promises to be a doozy because Tom and Ariana’s relationship comes into focus, and James Kennedy gets to dole out some justice for something Tom Schwartz did eight seasons ago.

9/8c Riverdale (The CW)

The town of “Pep” can’t handle its Pep Comics. The tales of the weird, the paranormal, and the scary have shaken a few feathers. Primarily, Principal Featherhead!

Ethel and Jughead’s names have been cleared in the murder, but the comics’ influence has ignited a huge debate. What will Principal Featherhead do to strike against the publishing house?

Also, Jughead brainstorms four new tales for an upcoming issue. What terrifying tales does he have hiding up his sleeve?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

It’s the penultimate episode of the series, and we’re not prepared for what may take place as Gary’s cancer has possibly spread, and his future is starting to look bleak!

Maggie gets to return the favor of encouraging Gary to fight for his life amid a tough prognosis, and we even get some bald Gary after a brave shave, but does this mean we’ll be losing Gary by the series finale?

In the interim, there’s a chance that Theo may need to prepare for another sibling when Greta and Katherine have a conversation about eggs that Greta froze and what that means for their future.

Are we team baby, or not? What we’re NOT is team Delilah and Eddie, but apparently, no one cares what we think about that as they make decisions about their future, too.

Thursday, April 27

Love & Death (HBO Max)

If you’ve seen Hulu’s Candy and think you’ve had enough of this story, think again. There is plenty of nuance in this exploration to be well worth your time.

Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery’s shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all.

Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it’s an idyllic picture–and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked.

With executive producers, David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story.

Titans (HBO Max)

The net is closing in on the Titans as we delve into the third-last episode.

Gar is seemingly back where his story began with the Doom Patrol, but is he in the same universe as his Dick, Kory, Rachel, and the other Titans?

Meanwhile, Dick, Kory, and Rachel have to come to terms with what they witnessed during their time in Caul’s Folly, while also preparing for the imminent fight with Brother Blood.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order Thursday is finally back! First up -- a doctor’s murder turns into an exploration of medical ethics and how far a parent will go to save their child.

After a doctor is found dead, the parents claim that he was doing experiments on their child without consent and that they acted to protect their son’s life.

Will the jury buy it? And should they?

McCoy doesn’t like Price to try cases he can’t win, and this one will be all over the press, so the DA’s office had better have all its ducks in a row!

8:30/7:30c Ghosts (CBS)

Beware of a ghost scorned!

When teen ghost Stephanie awakens from her sleep, she’s not too pleased to find out that Trevor has started dating Hetty. She’s got revenge on her mind, and all the relationships at Woodstone Manor aren’t safe from her wrath.

Which couple(s) will she sabotage? Who will thrive instead?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Olivia Benson has always been about protecting victims, no matter who they are, and she won’t accept any perp being too powerful to touch. But what’ll happen when she finds out that DA Maxwell’s husband may be involved with trafficking young girls?

Maxwell won’t like hearing that, and ADA Carisi reports to her.

Talk about a conflict of interest! Plus, any episode that features Betty Buckley is well worth watching.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Good news for viewers, but not necessarily for Stabler -- his mother is back! Mama Stabler needs more support than she used to.

She’s managed both dementia and bipolar disorder since Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, but she may be on the decline.

Stabler won’t be able to focus on her as much as he’d like, either, because he has to deal with an assassination attempt on a UN diplomat alongside his family stuff. How’s he going to pull this one off?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Yes, we know that we’re gearing up for all the summer holidays and fresh off of Easter, but who wouldn’t enjoy a Coterie Thanksgiving?

The Coterie does something a little different, blending a traditional Thanksgiving with their usual Friendsgiving, bringing nearly everyone’s family together at the Coterie for a huge bash that could go in a million different directions, bringing all the drama and pure entertainment.

Maia Mitchell and Beau Mirchoff are guest-starring along with Teri Polo and Sherri Saum, and we might finally learn if Callie said yes to that proposal! We’re here for the mess!

Friday, April 28

Clock (Hulu)

How far will a woman go to appease those around her for their desire for her to have a family? That’s the question examined in this frightening film.

Elle thinks that since she doesn’t want children, there must be something wrong with her, so she sneaks away for treatment from a cutting-edge doctor who promises that by the time she leaves, her biological clock will be ticking merrily.

But sometimes, you need to trust your gut.

From Black (Shudder)

From one woman who questioned her value as a woman if she didn’t choose motherhood to another who will do anything to spend one more minute with her deceased son.

Anna Camp stars as a young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son five years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right.

But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Citadel (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s latest big-budget action series comes from Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and if you’ve watched the trailer, you know they’re a match made in TV heaven.

Amazon thinks the show is going to be huge and has already picked up a second season.

That’s a pretty great vote of confidence. Check out the trailer below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

A wedding, a surprising kiss, an unexpected date, and… piracy on the high seas? It’s all par for the course in the life of Miriam Maisel! If only she could stay awake for it!

Meanwhile, Susie’s career is taking off, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Look out, world! Maisel and Myerson are taking you by storm!

It’s another fast-paced, laugh-filled episode of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Tariq has all the heat in the world on him, and it’s not letting up!

While he’s managed to avoid serious consequences thus far, he’s not immune to the cases being built against him, and here he’ll team up with Tate when the street operation gets put on ice.

Elsewhere, Monet will be looking to regain control of the family, but will she be too late?

