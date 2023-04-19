Will Trent Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

The case will not be closing on Will Trent in the near future.

ABC has renewed the Ramón Rodríguez procedural for a second season.

News of the renewal is not a surprise.

Will Trent Season 1 is averaging 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The series ranks #3 among total viewers (behind The Rookie and Grey's Anatomy).

It ties The Good Doctor for fourth place in the demo.

The series has been performing very well, so there was never any question about a renewal.

ABC revealed that the drama is the network's most-watched series on Tuesday at 10 p.m. since Big Sky Season 1.

In fact, the series has improved the timeslot by over 143% over the same weeks last season among total viewers.

With the broadcast networks losing ground in the ratings, it bodes well that people are tuning in for Will Trent.

We should probably expect the series to retain the same slot next season unless ABC wants to try it out in an earlier slot.

"We're so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent," Rodriguez said in a statement.

"When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series," Rodríguez continued.

"Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn't hurt having our little star, Betty [a Chihuahua played by Bluebell], on the call sheet."

"We're so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with Season 2."

ABC renewed The Rookie earlier this week and Grey's Anatomy last month.

Station 19 and The Good Doctor are both considered locks for renewal.

More renewals are expected in the coming weeks.

