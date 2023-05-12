61st Street Revived at The CW Following AMC Cancellation

As questions remain about what will be on The CW next season, the network has saved a canceled cable drama.

According to Deadline, the Nexstar-owned network has picked up 61st Street.

The Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis drama series was canceled at AMC earlier this year, despite all second season episodes being in the can.

At the time, the reason for the cancellation was part of a cost-cutting measure, which found the network canceling a plethora of shows that had previously landed renewals.

The cast of 61st Street is rounded out by Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest), and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

61st Street was initially picked up with a two-season order on AMC, with the second season being shot back-to-back with the first.

As a result, the entire second season had been filmed, meaning that finding another outlet for the show wouldn't be as tough.

"There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street," said Vance.

"I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home."

"With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can't wait!"

"61st Street is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers," commented Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

"We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61st Street and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience."

News of the pickup comes amid a major shift in strategy for The CW.

The aim is to make the network profitable in the coming years as content from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount studios departs the outlet.

