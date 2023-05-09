9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena Gets Her Suspect!

Imagine dropping down on one knee to propose and then suddenly finding yourself swept up, quite literally, in a high-speed chase with a bank robber!

We’ll see this play out on 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 17, as a man finds himself in the wrong place, at the wrong time, with a parachute strapped to his back.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, we’ll see Athena chasing the bank robber suspect down and the 118 racing to help the helpless lad with the worst possible luck.

Athena has been in her fair share of chases, but a man dragged behind a car she’s chasing may be a first for the decorated Sergeant.

As you’ll see in this clip, Athena is able to capture her suspect, luckily, before any more damage can be inflicted upon the innocent victim.

Even after being drug down the streets of Los Angeles, the young man only cares about finding his lady, which is pretty damn sweet. Hopefully, those two will get their happily ever after such a terrifying ordeal.

“Love Is In The Air” sounds like it should be a happy affair, but aside from the proposal gone wrong, we’ll also see a princess bride get stuck on her way to the altar!

The 118 will most certainly have their hands full with these love emergencies.

Perhaps things will go better for Maddie and Chimney, though in the closing minutes of 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 16, Chimney had resigned himself to no longer proposing to his lady love.

But with Maddie taking matters into her own hands, perhaps these two crazy kids could have a chance after all.

Elsewhere, Athena will have a case involving a grief victim, and someone will show up unexpectedly on Buck’s doorstep.

Place your bets now on who that visitor may be!

Thank goodness we got our 9-1-1 Season 7 renewal, so we know that however things are left this season, we’ll see our favorite first responders again.

But before we jump too far ahead, we’ve still got two more hours of 9-1-1 Season 6 to devour.

Check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your thoughts and what you hope to see in the episode.

You can catch 9-1-1 Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

And you can follow our weekly reviews and watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.