Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21 Spoilers: Is Torres A Dirty Cop?!

Is Dante Torres a dirty cop?

Listen, we will go down with Torres, so no matter what they're implying during Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21, we simply refuse to give up on the kid.

But it'll certainly make for an interesting penultimate episode of the season as the series focuses on the newest addition yet again.

Keeping up with the theme of spending installments focusing on specific characters, it's another round of getting to know Torres better as a case brings up ghosts from his past.

We've known that Torres is an unorthodox pick for a rookie, and it's been abundantly clear that he has a past that's outside the lines of what the department is accustomed to working with, but that's been more to the unit's benefit than not.

Torres has taken a while to adapt to his position with the Intelligence Unit. He's also taken his time getting to know everyone and learning to trust in those around him.

He's been notoriously private about his background, which Halstead started to chip away at, but now mostly Atwater has taken the mantle of mentoring him.

Torres has been an excellent addition to the series, quick on his feet, fantastic undercover, and intuitive regarding the other unit members.

It's safe to say that he's found his own place in the unit and earned his stripes too, but the synopsis teases that it could all come apart around him.

The team takes on a murder investigation, nothing out of the norm for them, but what it could bring about regarding Torres could jeopardize everything.

Someone involved with their investigation starts talking, and what he says could affect how the unit views one of their own.

According to this suspect, Torres is a dirty cop, and that's not who you want on your team.

But speculation about Torres has been a factor since he was introduced. Halstead himself was wary of him and assumed the worst because of Torres's background in a gang-infested neighborhood, a juvie record for defending his mother against her boyfriend, and his penchant for being secretive.

It seemed like they dispelled that sentiment almost as quickly as they introduced it with a proper lesson about not judging a book by its cover.

But with them revisiting the idea of Torres as someone dirty, it seems like a pattern that can grow legs and always loom over him.

According to the promo, there is something about his past that Torres is keeping from the team, and doesn't want them to know. And worst yet, he fears that he can lose his job if they find out.

It's hard to say how serious this can be since he also felt the same way about lying about where he lived and having to pay off the gangs to keep them from harassing his mother.

It could have something to do with Torres's former gang affiliation or questionable, unsavory people he's associated with because of his past.

We see him confiding in the girl from his neighborhood with whom he seemed to have romantic sparks until he had to exploit that relationship to solve a case.

She seems to know him well enough and understands his fears of losing his job because of unburied secrets from his past.

The emphasis on a photo of him, who appeared to be a gang member, could have something to do with why he's so concerned.

And it's evident that he'll act squirrely on a case and put himself on Voight's radar.

But what we've always known to be true when it comes to Voight is that he always has his people's back; he needs only them to tell him what's happening.

What's his key phrase? "Tell me the truth so I can lie for you."

Voight knows something is up, and he'll try getting Torres to come clean with him. We know as long as Torres does, Voight can help him as best as possible.

The promo teases that Torres may be hiding evidence or getting rid of something related to the case, which gives us the impression that the perp could be right about them.

But Torres has proven to be an honorable man, and they wouldn't go getting rid of him after all the work he's put in, right?

Overall, the hour will be another standalone sort that delves deeper into this new character.

Interestingly, we've mainly seen Torres connect with Atwater over the season, who has served as his primary mentor since Halstead's departure.

But he's been making his rounds with the team, also having a solid installment where he was partnered up with Ruzek.

And we've recently learned that he and Hailey have become sparring partners and work out together regularly.

But we haven't seen much of Torres and Voight one-on-one, so now it's time to explore that dynamic more.

If anyone has some understanding of Torres and the possible perception of him as a dirty cop, it's Voight. He, too, is an unorthodox cop with a past, so it'll be interesting to see what transpires between the two and what their scenes will be like amid all of this.

One also has to wonder if we'll get any tidbits or inkling about the Beck situation as we gear up for a finale that will hopefully include the wrap-up of that case as the Intelligence Unit thwarts what could be a massive terrorist attack led by Richard.

Maybe we'll get some references and updates for Ruzek about everything.

It sounds like we'll get an intense episode, and we're thrilled at the prospect of spending more time with Torres, especially since he's been missing on and off frequently throughout the season.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been settling into the role nicely and remains captivating to watch.

Over to you, Chicago PD Fanatics. What are you most looking forward to with this installment? Do you think Torres is dirty? Sound off below.

