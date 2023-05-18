Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 21

at .

Did Torres' murder case hit too close to home?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21, the gang tried to help him navigate one of the most difficult cases to date.

Graffiti and Guns -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21

As his home life threatened to spill over to the workplace, he had to make a big decision.

Voight was unsure about whether he was the right person for the mission.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21 Quotes

Torres: My team doesn't know about me and Oriza, and when they do, I'll lose my job.
Mia: I won't say anything. I'm not the one who betrays people I love.

Hailey: I know you're still new to us, but if you need something, I'll be there, okay? Is there anything else I should know about this case?
Dante: No, but thank you.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21 Photos

Serving and Protecting -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
Protecting Torres -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
Torres on the Run -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
The Enforcer - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
Past Catches Up -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
Graffiti and Guns -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 10
  3. Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 21
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 21