Dancing With the Stars: Returning to ABC!

Well, this one's a shocker.

Dancing With the Stars is staging a comeback to ABC.

The hit reality series was famously banished to Disney+ with a two-season order in 2022.

Now, the competition for the Mirrorball trophy will continue on ABC.

Vulture first reported the news, but ABC and Disney have yet to comment.

There's a good chance the decision won't be officially announced until the network reveals its fall schedule later this month.

Still, it's quite the turn of events considering the decision was made to shift the show to streaming in what can only be described as a sign of the times.

When Dancing With the Stars left ABC, it was still a strong performer, and the series' return to the network raises many questions about the state of the network's bubble dramas.

ABC picked up 9-1-1 after FOX canceled it this week, so both shows join the previously renewed Abbott Elementary, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and Will Trent.

The Conners, Home Economics, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie: Feds, The Company You Keep, Big Sky, and Alaska Daily have yet to land pickups for the 2023-24 season.

Of those shows, The Conners is considered a lock, but there's truly no telling what might become of the other shows.

ABC tried to do a franchise night with The Rookie and its spinoff this season, but only the parent series has resonated in the ratings.

Feds did have a solid digital footprint earlier this year, so it could still eke out a renewal.

ABC also has some promising pilots in contention, so there is a chance that the bulk of the bubble shows will cease to exist in the next few weeks.

Dancing With the Stars typically takes up two to three hours of schedule real estate in the fall, which could also impact these shows.

Also worth noting is the Writers' Strike in Hollywood.

As for DWTS, we know the show is switching things up for its next season.

Tyra Banks announced her departure as host earlier this year, while Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke announced they were bowing out as pro dancers.

Len Goodman, who served as head judge on the show, passed away in April at 78.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.