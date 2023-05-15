FOX Expands Unscripted Slate With Return of Kitchen Nightmares; Welcome to Flatch Remains on the Bubble

It looks like FOX is taking a wait-and-see approach to the Hollywood Writers strike.

The network on Monday picked up more series for the 2023-24 season but didn't announce a fall schedule.

CBS and NBC announced their fall plans last week, with ABC and The CW to follow this week, but it looks like FOX is holding off on confirming which shows will be airing in the year's final months.

This isn't much of a change from last year when FOX held off on a fall schedule until June.

Given the work stoppage due to the Wtiers Strike, there's a good chance many of the network's scripted shows won't be available for a fall bow.

As a result, the fall schedule will likely be governed by what happens in the coming weeks regarding the strike.

"Rather than announce a schedule today that we may not be able to meet, we're holding back until we see what's going to be available when," Dan Harrison, Fox's executive VP of program planning and content strategy, told reporters Monday.

"We will have original entertainment scheduled in a coherent way in the fall."

FOX confirmed Monday that it had picked up the music-centric game show We Are Family, hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Also returning next season are drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Cleaning Lady.

On the comedy front, Animal Control is returning for Season 2 and animated series Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons.

On the unscripted front, FOX has picked up Farmer Wants a Wife, Hell's Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

FOX is also bringing back Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares for the first time in almost a decade.

The network has yet to make a decision on Welcome to Flatch, Domino Masters, and MasterChef Junior.

New dramas Doc and Rescue Hi-Surf, will be joined by new comedies Grimsburg and Krapopolis.

The network previously canceled The Resident and 9-1-1 (moving to ABC!)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.