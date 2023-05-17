Real Housewives of New Jersey Put 'On Pause' Following Exhausting Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Feud

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 almost in the can, Bravo is not keen to get the cameras rolling in the near future on a new season.

Typically, filming picks back up relatively soon after the reunion taping, but that won't be the case here as the network weighs its options.

Page Six reports that Bravo has informed the cast and crew that filming for the next season is on an indefinite hiatus.

"Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season," the outlet wrote on the same day the season finale aired.

"No official decisions on Season 14 have been made as the finale, Teresa and Louie's wedding special and the reunion episodes have yet to air," a production insider told Page Six.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 cast included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fudaare, and Margaret Josephs.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online, you know the feud between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa has intensified once again this season.

It's familiar territory for many viewers, and, quite frankly, they're tired of it.

Tuesday's bombshell season finale found the familial feud erupting as cheating allegations triggered Teresa's brother and sister-in-law to vow they would not attend Teresa's wedding.

Fans should see the aftermath play out epically, but beyond that, what do we have to look forward to if there isn't a dramatic shift for next season?

Andy Cohen teased that the reunion is nasty.

"I've got to tell you, the level, I won't even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, it's — I mean, the gloves are off," he said last month on Radio Andy following the reunion taping.

"I've never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight."

Bravo recently fired the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New York to replace everyone ahead of Season 14.

The network will likely put RHONJ on hiatus to establish how the revamp is received before making any decisions about RHONJ.

