Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 8 Review: We'll Never Have Paris

As we approach the conclusion of Ted Lasso Season 3, storylines are finally advancing in ways that should have occurred by the midway point of the season.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 8 was one of the better episodes of the season because some relationships went south, long-dead relationships showed signs of life, and it leaves us with more possibilities as we approach the end of the series in its current form.

They say the flame that burns twice as bright burns out quicker, which appears to be the case with Keeley and Jack.

Relationships are a two-way street, and Jack didn't offer the support Keeley expected with the X-rated video scandal.

Keeley made the video when she was in a relationship with someone else, and it wasn't supposed to be made public.

Jack commented earlier in the season that she came from the type of money that could get you away with murder, so of course Keeley thought Jack would be able to remove the video from the internet.

Unfortunately, the internet is forever, making instances like this all the more unsettling, but Jack's language made it sound like all video copies would be destroyed.

Jack: Okay, so, good news. We've got a much more toned-down version of the statement. The last one was so shit.

Keeley: Oh, great.

Jack: Hey. I know it's lame. But it will help, believe me.

Keeley: Before, when you said that you were gonna take care of this, I thought that meant you were gonna get the video taken down or something like that.

Jack: We tried. It's the fսcking Internet. Making this statement is taking care of it now.

Keeley: By having me make an apology?

Jack: Yes. Please just do it. Sorry, but it's not a great look when the person I'm seeing, whose company I fund, has a pоrnо online.

Keeley: A pоrnо?

Jack: You know what I mean. We're just... We're limiting the damage. Okay?

Keeley: Jack, I'm not doing it. This video being leaked is not my fault. But for some reason, you think it is.

Jack: Well, maybe, I don't know... Maybe you shouldn't have made the video in the first place. Uh... It's certainly not something to be proud of, Keeley.

Keeley: I don't regret making that video. And I don't regret sending it.

Jack: Um, are there more out there?

Keeley: I don't know. What are you doing?

Jack: I think I should go.

Keeley: Are you coming back?

Jack: I don't know.

Jack has been tricky to read because all she does is spread wealth wherever she goes to sweep Keeley off her feet.

But you could tell that Keeley was bamboozled by her lover giving the statement to Barbara to pass on to Keeley.

It screams insensitive, and the statement's wording didn't empower Keeley whatsoever. Why would it?

It was written to make Keeley think she did something wrong, and that's not the Keeley we've grown to love throughout the series.

Jamie: So, I'm sorry just to drop in on you. I just... Um, I was nervous to text you. I...

Keeley: Yeah. I mean, like, you and everyone in my family.

Jamie: Yeah. Yeah. Well, I just... I wanted to check in on you. See how you're doing. It's just ...so fսcking shit, all of this.

Keeley: Thanks, Jamie.

Jamie: Yeah, uh, doing all right. Yeah?

Keeley: Mm-hmm.

Jamie: That's good. And I also... I just... I wanted to apologize.

Keeley: No, you don't have to do that.

Jamie: No, I do. Oh, no, I do. I do.

Keeley: Jamie, this is not your fault.

Jamie: No, it... it is my fault. And let... Let me just... I just need to tell you. I deleted it off my phone way back when we broke up. I deleted everything. I mean, not straightaway, 'cause... I did think that you and me was maybe gonna get back together again. But then you started going out with Roy, and that's when I deleted most of it. Well, like, half. But that was mostly out of anger, to be honest.

The writers have undoubtedly sent Keeley's arc in a very different direction, and it's not landing as well as they expected.

Keeley isn't the type of person to apologize unless she truly is in the wrong, so it was tough watching her juggle with the pain of people watching the video that was for the eyes of someone she was in a relationship with.

I didn't expect it to be Jamie, but this show loves to send things in very different directions. We'll get to that in a little.

On the surface, Jack rescinding the invitation to her uncle's event was very sweet, so Keeley didn't need to be asked questions. However, the meeting with her old university friend was the most telling part about how Jack felt about the video.

Keeley was hurt by the statement, being introduced as a friend, and, finally, Jack leaving after Keeley refused to release the statement.

Jack has been in control of this relationship since the beginning, dropping red flags along the way.

She was worried about the public perception of her relationship with Keeley. I dare say she's had media training if her father is that much of a big deal.

The flaw, though, was thinking Keeley should apologize for something from her past that was never meant to cause upset.

In Keeley's mind, the hackers were getting away with invading her privacy, so why should she apologize for that?

A part of me wants to believe Keeley and Jack are over, but I suspect Jack will pop back up when we least expect it and try to sweep Keeley off her feet again.

The good news is that Keeley was gradually picking up on the red flags, so hopefully, she can consider whether it's worth getting close to her again.

Jamie showing up at Keeley's door the following day and admitting he thought he deleted all of the footage of Keeley from his phone was another sign of his growth.

Keeley was visibly taken aback, but she recognized his apology came from the heart.

I don't think this means the two of them are destined to get back together, but this development might be a catalyst to derail Jamie's bond with Roy.

Despite being apart, Roy is still fiercely protective of Keeley, and if he knows that Jamie caused her pain, it will change the dynamic of their relationship.

The leak started a debate about what to do with images and videos of your ex when the relationship ends, which couldn't be more topical.

It should be the case that people should only have this type of content on their phone if the other person in the relationship has agreed to it, and if that is the case, the unwritten rule should be to remove it when the relationship is over.

It's horrifying to think people share this content to embarrass or torment someone.

Isaac telling his teammates to delete everything was a bit heavy-handed, but the last thing I expected was to see him snatch Colin's phone from his hands to see what he was looking at.

We don't know what Colin was looking at, but given how Colin left the room to delete nudes from his phone, there's not much debate about what was on the screen.

Isaac's reaction hurt Colin, but I hope Isaac has a big apology planned for Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 9 because his actions were out of pocket.

Colin built a strong bond with Trent in Amsterdam, so hopefully, Colin knows to turn to Trent if he's struggling in the aftermath of this incident.

Trent had a significant impact throughout "We'll Never Have Paris" because his observation that Ted can't control or worry about something that hasn't happened yet resonated with me.

Since uncovering it, Ted has been struggling with Michelle's relationship with Dr. Jacob because, deep down, he was still holding on to the hope that he and Michelle could rekindle things down the line.

Unfortunately for Ted, Michelle has been checked out of talks about their relationship and wants to keep things about their son, Henry.

The final scene was interesting for many reasons, mainly because Ted was adamant Dr. Jacob would ask Michelle to marry her in Paris.

Typically when people return from a romantic vacation, there's a spring in their step because it was that good, but Michelle didn't have a ring and wasn't interested in kissing Dr. Jacob when she exited Ted's apartment.

It makes me think we're supposed to believe that leaving Ted in London also affects her, which could signal there are still feelings there.

It's also possible Michelle declined Dr. Jacob's proposal, which would add fuel to the fire that there's still hope for Ted and Michelle.

Then again, the series also dangles Rebecca's messages from the psychic in front of viewers like a carrot, offering plenty of possibilities.

Ted having the matchbook was not surprising, but I suspect if they do wind up together, it will be one of those "I've been searching for all the wrong places, but it's you" romances.

I'm not against it, but the show seems more concerned with leaving way too many possibilities on the table, as opposed to -- you know -- giving us freaking answers.

I did enjoy Ted, Beard, and Henry going to the West Ham game because it once again highlighted that Nate's only power is on the field.

It's a persona that he feels he must keep up to keep Rupert happy.

Rupert doesn't like offering Nate support unless it's about getting back at Ted, Rebecca, or anyone else at Richmond.

That must be exhausting.

We're seeing a more human side of Nate due to his relationship with Jade. I can't be the only one that thought this relationship would never get off the ground running, but I can't shake the feeling that Rupert is paying Jade to go out with Nate.

Jade: There it is.

Nate: What?

Jade: I love your smile. I like to see my boyfriend happy.

Nate: Boyfriend. Hmm.

Jade: Yeah. If you're into labels.

Nate: Yeah. No, I'm into labels. Sure.

It almost seems too easy. I hope I'm wrong because that would be very cruel, but you never know with someone like Rupert.

That's all I got, Ted Lasso Fanatics.

What did you think of the demise of Keeley and Jack's relationship?

Are you surprised Jamie still had the video?

What will Isaac do with the knowledge about Colin?

What's your take on Ted, Michelle, and Rebecca?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

