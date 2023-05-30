The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne Spinoff Wraps Filming

We are closer than ever to witnessing Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira usher in a new era of The Walking Dead.

While production on many TV shows is being halted, the zombie drama's Rick and Michonne spinoff series has wrapped filming.

The creative team behind the highly-anticipated drama announced the news in a social media statement.

The Walking Dead: Summit is the working title for the project, but that could change by the time AMC begins marketing the show ahead of a 2024 bow.

Fans have been clamoring for Rick's return since Lincoln was written out during The Walking Dead Season 9.

Gurira followed on The Walking Dead Season 10. Initially, the plan was for both to star in a trilogy of movies, but those have since been reworked as the six-episode spinoff.

"Thank you for creating the next world of The Walking Dead with us," a statement shared on social media reads of the project finishing production.

"Your talent, energy, and enthusiasm through it all has been the thing that's gotten us through it all, bringing home a story more than a decade in the telling!"

"This story will live on and our work with it; we're the ones who live!"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 -- the hit drama's 2022 series finale -- concluded with Rick being pursued by the CRM.

At another location, Michonne was on a mission to find her lover to reunite him with his family.

The series presents "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to AMC.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the logline teases.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

Before we get to the on-screen reunion for Lincoln and Gurira, fans have Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City on tap for this summer.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a Paris-set spinoff with Norman Reedus, is on track for a premiere later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.