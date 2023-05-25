Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Did Veronica's plan to bring in money destroy her business?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 9, the teen realized someone could be sabotaging her every step of the way.

Meanwhile, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers, Betty started to question his motives.

Elsewhere, Jughead had some big questions after learning more about the issues with comic books in town.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.