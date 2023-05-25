Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Did Veronica's plan to bring in money destroy her business?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 9, the teen realized someone could be sabotaging her every step of the way.

Movie Usher - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 9

Meanwhile, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers, Betty started to question his motives.

Elsewhere, Jughead had some big questions after learning more about the issues with comic books in town.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 9 Quotes

Betty: How do you see it?
Dr. Werthers: As an academic institution meant to provide a safe environment where students can challenge themselves intellectually without being morally and physically compromised.
Betty: Well, you obviously haven’t spent any time in gym class.

Dr. Werthers: In what particular way?
Betty: Well, I’m just now realizing that I don’t think I want to get married. At least not any time soon, maybe never. I want to make an impact on the world. Instead of, or in addition to, just having a family.

