90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Cast Revealed, and One Couple Will Ruffle a Lot of Feathers

This summer might have fewer scripted TV shows on the air than in recent years, but it does have plenty of reality series.

90 Day Fiance has proven to be a massive hit for TLC, Discovery+, and Max, so it's a given that several franchise iterations will be on the air every week.

To that end, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is officially getting a fifth season -- not that it was ever in question.

TLC has revealed some questionable casting choices for the upcoming season, as well as a premiere date.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 will heat up your Monday nights, beginning July 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The episodes will be available afterward on Discovery+ and TLC, meaning that Warner Bros. Discovery is doubling down on linear.

In the past, we've been able to devour all the drama hours before the episodes aired on TLC, but that's changing.

As for the couples, we'll start with Daniele and Yohan. Despite Yohan basically dumping Daniele at the recent Tell-All, they're back.

Make of that what you will. As an avid fan of this franchise, I'd much rather Daniele wasn't on my screen again.

Some stories in this franchise tend to be dragged, kicking, and screaming into additional seasons. Their drama is exhausting, but what's on tap for them?

Daniele and Yohan return from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 as they attempt to make a fresh start together. (We're sure that will go well).

"Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home, and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything," TLC teases.

As if one returning couple wasn't bad enough, Kenny and Armando are staging comebacks.

Thankfully, those two make for good TV, but some significant changes will be on the horizon.

"Kenny and Armando are back, but unlike how you've ever seen them before. They're in a new city and newly at odds," the couple's description reads.

"A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two."

"As they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship."

Hopefully, they will continue to be one of the franchise's best couples because we need people to root for.

Now, let's talk about new couples because there are five!

You guys are getting spoiled by TLC for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5.

Brandan (23, Oregon) and Mary (23, Philippines)

Despite never having met in person, Brandan and Mary spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video call with each other.

This obsessive and possessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two.

Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another, and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines.

There's no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground.

Holly (44, Utah) and Wayne (40, South Africa)

Holly, a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah, met Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovah's Witnesses dating site.

While friends and family worry about her safety in South Africa, Holly feels that the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times.

Her mother isn't so sure and is coming along to check things out for herself. To add to the pressure, the wedding date is only a little more than a week away once Holly arrives in South Africa.

Who's next for the reality TV hit?

Tejaswi (TJ) (33, India) and Kimberly (30, Alabama)

Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream, before falling for him over social media.

After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she's been left out of the process.

But it's not just wedding drama ahead for these two – Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ's more traditional family.

Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for.

TLC has done a great job here, right?

Kirsten (24, Netherlands) and Julio (27, New York)

Julio, a New York-based DJ and self-proclaimed "momma's boy," came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty.

A week together in quarantine cemented their relationship, and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands. First, Kirsten is coming to New York to meet Julio's mother for the first time.

When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.

Sarper (43, Turkey) and Shekina (41, Los Angeles)

During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer.

Their sexual chemistry was off the charts, and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other.

Shekinah's friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different.

Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him.

The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other.

These two will fit into the 90 Day Fiance universe well.

They sure sound like an entertaining bunch of TV personalities.

Check out the official trailer below, and share your thoughts.

