Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method and Little Miss Sunshine Star, Dead at 89

We have some sad TV news to share this morning as it has been revealed that legendary actor Alan Arkin has died.

He was 89.

In a statement to People, Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony confirmed their father's passing.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they shared in the touching tribute.

"A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Seinfeld's Jason Alexander also addressed Arkin's death on social media.

"On the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul," he tweeted.

"I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well."

Arkin wanted to be an actor since the age of five.

He moved to Los Angeles from New York at age 11 when his father got a new job in the LA school system.

Arkin studied theater at various colleges but dropped out in 1955 to join The Tarriers, a folk music group.

They achieved chart success with "The Banana Boat Song" in 1957.

After leaving the world of music behind in 1959, he returned to the world of theater and had countless roles.

His big break came in the form of the 1966 movie The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

Arkin secured his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor for his work in the click.

He became a firm fixture on the big screen and on the small screen in the years that followed.

Arkin most recently starred opposite Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method.

He scored two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work on the Netflix comedy.

Arkin stunned fans when it was revealed that he exited the show ahead of its final season.

Arkin also had a beloved role in the movie Little Miss Sunshine, in which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work as Edwin Hoover.

May Alan Arkin rest in peace.

