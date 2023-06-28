Breeders to End With Season 4 at FX

Another FX series is closing in on its endgame.

The cabler announced Wednesday morning that Breeders will end with its upcoming fourth season.

In addition to the final season news, we also learned Breeders Season 4 will launch on Monday, July 31.

Episodes will roll out weekly and be available on Hulu the morning after they air linearly on FX.

Breeders Season 4 begins with a time jump of five years, beginning with Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) getting the mother of all bombshells at Christmas dinner.

FX isn't revealing what that bombshell is but teases that it will change everyone's lives forever.

Paul and Ally will find themselves trying to keep the family unit together as they navigate more turbulent challenges as parents.

Breeders has been a success story for FX and co-producer Sky TV in the UK.

The series landed a swift renewal last summer following the close of its third season.

"Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today's world," FX's President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a statement when the show landed a pickup.

"Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky."

"Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family."

News of the end of Breeders isn't too much of a surprise. British comedies don't tend to last as long as comedies in the U.S.

The series seemed to be building towards a conclusion, too.

FX recently said goodbye to comedies Better Things and Atlanta and will also say goodbye to Mayans M.C. next month.

What are your thoughts on the end of Breeders?

Hit the comments.

