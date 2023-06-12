Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 6-12-23: It's Dimera Vs Dimera When EJ Overhears Megan's Plans!

Megan REALLY needs to learn how to keep secret plans secret.

Everyone on Days of Our Lives is guilty of having sensitive conversations where the people who can't know the secret can hear, but she seems especially prone to it.

Kristen already overheard her plotting with Dimitri, and now EJ's about to get an earful -- and do something about it. Megan may get the upper hand for now, but I'd put money on EJ winning in the end -- all because she couldn't keep her voice down.

Megan supposedly has a plan for world domination -- are we going to learn about it along with EJ?

She's made lots of vague references while plotting to marry Dimitri off to the first woman who will have him. But surely EJ won't care about Dimitri marrying Gwen; he has no use for either of them.

EJ'll have to learn about bigger plans, such as Megan's plot to take over as CEO of Dimera Enterprises herself instead of helping one of her brothers steal the position from the other.

Being CEO of Dimera seems to be the only thing EJ cares about nowadays, so whatever he overhears will have to be related to that.

Unless Megan plans to kidnap Nicole's baby, there's no other secret that EJ would care about.

Meanwhile, if you're tired of this Abe/Whitely story, we have bad news: it's still going on.

Spoilers say Abe will discover something about his past, so we're likely picking up from where we left off.

Still, Abe needs to question Whitley more and, most importantly, get out of there!

Her story doesn't add up, and she's giving off serious Misery vibes. Come on, Mr. Mayor! Get your memory back and get away from this phony Paulina lookalike.

Please scroll down to check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 6-12-23.

Maggie interrupts Xander and Chloe to offer Xander a job.

Maggie might stop Chloe from doing something she regrets. Chloe keeps saying she wants to take things slowly, but so far, it's not happening that way.

Interestingly, Maggie offers Xander a job at Titan. Xander's wanted that for a long time, but if he goes for it, no one will watch Chloe's back with Gwen.

Of course, Gwen is a little busy right now, and maybe without Xander being there, she'll calm down about Chloe. Still, this is quite the dilemma for our favorite Scottish schemer!

Bonnie blabs to Justin.

I knew Bonnie would be worse at keeping secrets than Anna, but she doesn't even try!

She's too giddy with excitement to keep her mouth shut and tells Justin right away, jumping up and down like a child.

Judging from the look on Justin's face, he's not too happy, but is his problem with Sarah's pregnancy or Bonnie's behavior?

Stephanie opens up to Alex about Chad while Chad visits Abigail's grave.

Ugh. The love triangle trope isn't working very well on Days of Our Lives lately, and this is a good example of it.

Why does one guy always have to be obnoxious, pushing himself as the "winner" in a smug, condescending way? (Yes, I'm also looking at you, Tripp!)

Alex's manipulations won't get very far this time, as spoilers say Chad will take off his wedding ring after an emotional scene at Abigail's grave. Still, he's planted a seed that can't be unplanted.

Nicole shares news with Eric about her baby.

The most logical news for her to spill is that Eric is the father. But how would Nicole know that?

Sloan substituted her DNA for Eric's while everyone seemed clueless.

But could Nicole have been suspicious and ALSO stolen Eric's DNA to run another test with?

Abe discovers something about his past.

Is this something new or a continuation of his discovery that he is the mayor?

Either way, this story needs to end.

Abe needs to realize that nothing makes sense and get out of there, and the sooner it happens, the better.

EJ confronts Megan after overhearing her deadly plans.

Despite Megan never learning to be discreet, these scenes should be fun.

Dimera vs. Dimera is always strong material, and these two are equally matched.

They're ruthless and determined, and for both of them, ambition comes before family. This should be good!

Leo busts Gwen for being attracted to Dimitri.

Some of our Days of Our Lives Round Table participants recently predicted that Dimitri would come between Leo and Gwen, and it seems they were right!

Hopefully, this won't ruin Leo and Gwen's friendship.

These two are so much fun together that I almost wish Leo was bi so he and Gwen could date!

Sloan encourages Eric to have a baby with her.

Ugh, Sloan, what are you doing now?

I'd predicted a Nicole/Sarah baby switch, but will Nicole somehow end up with Sloan's baby?

It's not a competition, Sloan. Having a baby just because Nicole is having one doesn't seem like a great idea. And what if the baby inherits whatever mental illness drives Colin's violence?

