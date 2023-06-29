Good Burger 2 Cast Revealed: Who's Returning?

Paramount+ cooked up some excellent news earlier this year when it confirmed that the long-gestating Good Burger sequel had scored a formal pickup.

At the time, it was revealed Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell would be reprising their beloved roles.

But who will be joining them?

Paramount+ unveiled the entire cast Thursday morning, and there are some exciting names for sure.

Also returning is Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

The rest of the cast will be made up of new faces to the franchise.

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) is joining the cast as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2, Brittany Runs a Marathon) is set to play Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp.

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) is Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can.

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) is on board as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee.

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) is set as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line.

Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased) are set to play Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant.

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) plays Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

"In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," the logline for the sequel teases.

"Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back."

"With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

What are your thoughts on the Casting News?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.