Good Burger 2 Cast Revealed: Who's Returning?

at .

Paramount+ cooked up some excellent news earlier this year when it confirmed that the long-gestating Good Burger sequel had scored a formal pickup.

At the time, it was revealed Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell would be reprising their beloved roles.

But who will be joining them?

Good Burger Trio

Paramount+ unveiled the entire cast Thursday morning, and there are some exciting names for sure.

Also returning is Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

Lil Rel Howery for Paramount+

The rest of the cast will be made up of new faces to the franchise.

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) is joining the cast as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2, Brittany Runs a Marathon) is set to play Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp.

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) is Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can.

Jillian Bell for Good Burger

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) is on board as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee.

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) is set as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line.

Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased) are set to play  Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant.

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) plays Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards

"In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," the logline for the sequel teases.

"Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back."

"With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

What are your thoughts on the Casting News?

Hit the comments.

Disappointing and Downright Offensive Character Departures
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch June 3, 2023
What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Good Burger 2 Cast Revealed: Who's Returning?