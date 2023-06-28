Grown-ish Premiere Sneak Peek: Junior Gives Annika A Maybe!

Now, this is a little bittersweet.

On the one hand, we're thrilled that Grown-ish is finally back because we sure have missed all the CalU shenanigans.

But knowing this is the last season premiere is a tough pill to swallow.

But fear not, Grown-ish fanatics, the beloved series is going out in style!

And we have a sneak peek from the upcoming premiere, which has a VERY interesting call between Junior and Annika.

Following along with Junior's college adventures has been amazing, and he'll be back this season one year wiser and continuing to relish in the whirlwind adventure that is college life, which includes his relationship with Annika.

One of the biggest parts of the college experience is dating, and all that entails.

And as you'll see in this exclusive clip, Junior finds himself on the receiving end of an invitation from Annika that leaves him a little rattled.

Annika seems a bit confused by Junior's response, and who wouldn't be? Junior wants to go, clearly, but he's also got that little voice in his head telling him not to come on too strong.

But there is more than enough time to see where things go between these two youngins this season.

And while he'll be pondering him and Annika, lunch with his dear old dad will also have him thinking about all kinds of things, from his major to what he wants to do during the school year.

One of the hardest parts about college, besides being truly on your own for potentially the first time, is just trying to get by each year and figure out what you want.

College is a stepping stone into adulthood, and it can feel overwhelming to make such massive decisions when you're still finding yourself.

Junior's continued maturation and transition from Zoey's little brother to a college man should make for a wonderful final season as the younger Johnson takes in all the college experience has to offer.

This final season isn't holding back in delivering the goods, with many musical guest stars set to star, including Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty, and Anderson, Paak & The Free Nationals.

The beloved spin-off will hit 100 episodes this season, which isn't an easy feat these days, and we couldn't be happier to welcome the crew back for one last go!

Check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your hopes for the season!

And remember to tune in tonight for the season finale of Grown-ish at 10/9c on Freeform!

