Larry Myers Jr, My 600-Lb. Life Star, Dead at 49

Tragic news out of the reality TV world today as it has been revealed that Larry Myers Jr. has died.

Myers was 49 at the time of his death.

According to TMZ, the My 600-Lb Life star died of a heart attack.

"It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Todd Darrell, Larry's cousin, wrote on Facebook.

"Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits," he added.

"If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight."

"He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face."

"Rest well Junior, you will be missed."

"Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers."

Larry's episode of the TLC reality series aired in January 2022, with him revealing he had weight loss surgery before appearing on the series.

Initially, he weighed in at 940 pounds and lost almost 700 pounds. However, he revealed that he gained back 400 pounds during the telecast.

"I eat to comfort myself. When I'm cooking, it's the only time I'm happy, besides when I'm eating," said Larry said on the hit reality series.

"So it's the time that I like to sing, and I sing gospel.

"Because the rest of the time, when I'm not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing."

A GoFundMe page was set up by Myers' god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall, who shared a tribute.

"Larry, aka 'Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,' has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10," she wrote of the TLC star.

"From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge."

"His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met."

"As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect."

"The cost to do so is more than we can handle, and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support."

May Larry Myers Jr. rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.