The Morning Show Season 3 Premiere Set at Apple TV+: Get Your First Look at Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and More New Cast Members

After the intensity of the first two seasons, The Morning Show is embracing change.

Apple TV+ today revealed a first look at the highly anticipated The Morning Show Season 3, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The streaming service also confirmed that the show will return with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The latest chapter is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.

This season, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," the official description teases.

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," Apple TV+ teases.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Despite never really resonating with critics, the series has been a strong performer for Apple TV+, and it's not difficult to understand why.

The Morning Show has had an A-list cast since the jump, and it continues to command more big names as the series progresses.

It is no surprise that Apple TV+ has already ordered The Morning Show Season 4.

The series has also been successful on the awards front.

It also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to Marcia Gay Harden's performance.

In its first season, Crudup's performance as Corey Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Aniston's electric performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

It's always nice knowing that shows are already renewed before going into a season because it changes your expectations for what you want to happen.

We're excited about the new additions Hamm and Beharie and how their characters will interact with the others.

What are you excited about, Morning Show Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Catch up on The Morning Show now on Apple TV+.

