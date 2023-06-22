The Voice Unveils Double Chair Twist for Season 25, but What Does It Mean?

The Voice is set to return for Season 24 without longtime coach Blake Shelton in the fall, but NBC dropped a bombshell this week.

The hit reality TV series has been renewed for a 25th season, and it will feature a surprising new twist:

A double coaching chair.

Seriously.

We don't know the logistics of how this will work, but if we had to guess, the two coaches on the double chair will have to land on the same decision.

The Voice hasn't thrived this long without drama, and we're sure the producers know that different coaches have different opinions, so this seems like a way to bring more conflict onto the show.

It's always nice when a show that's been on this long throws a format shake-up that changes things, but we hope this doesn't lead to unnecessary arguments and great singers getting the short end of the stick.

Aside from the short teaser showcasing the double chair, we know nothing more about this twist.

Another possibility could be having someone permanently on the chair and a musical legend guest-starring throughout each heat of the competition.

As previously reported, Blake Shelton bowed out of The Voice after 23 seasons.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton said in a statement announcing his exit in October.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the statement added.

That's an impressive run, but the exit paved the way for another star to take over his coveted seat on the show.

Reba McEntire, who has had an affiliation with the NBC juggernaut in the past, was confirmed to be stepping in as a full-time coach for The Voice Season 24.

McEntire will coach alongside John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

What are your thoughts on the twist?

Are you on board?

Do you think it will create unnecessary drama?

Hit the comments.

The Voice returns in the fall on NBC and Peacock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.