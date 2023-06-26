The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Scales Mountains, Castles, and More in Thrilling Spinoff Sneak Peek

The next chapter of The Walking Dead universe gets underway this fall with the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

AMC shared a two-minute sneak peek for the Paris-set spinoff during Sunday's telecast of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 2.

The premiere of the clip comes one week after we got a teaser that showed Daryl on an overturned boat.

In the latest footage, Norman Reedus' Daryl returns with one mission:

To find Rick Grimes and return home to the Commonwealth to be with his found family.

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, Daryl departed the Commonwealth on his motorcycle, leaving fans to ponder what happened to him next.

The good news? The clip offers some context, revealing that "all I found is trouble."

Finding himself across the world, Daryl should not be counted out.

He tells his friends and family on the radio that he wants them to know he tried.

"I'm still trying," he warns.

The clip shows Daryl scaling mountains, walking through picturesque castles, and everything you'd expect from a trip to Paris.

There is a lot of walking in the teaser, but I guess the intent was to show how different this new location is to viewers.

The latest spinoff in the expansive TWD universe picks up with Daryl as he "washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," the network's official description teases.

"The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home."

"As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

The new series also stars Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group.

Additional cast includes Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

Melissa McBride was initially announced to be starring in the series but dropped out.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted her on the show's France set, leading to speculation that Carol Peletier will be a part of this story.

Check out the teaser below.

