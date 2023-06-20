Melissa McBride Spotted Filming Walking Dead Spinoff

It looks like Melissa McBride's leave of absence from The Walking Dead universe is over.

When news broke that The Walking Dead was ending after 11 seasons, it was announced that McBride would star opposite Norman Reedus in a spinoff.

Months later, it was revealed McBride had departed the series because a location shift to Europe was "logistically untenable" for the actress.

As a result, the series became a solo vehicle for Reedus, with fans left in shock because there was no telling whether McBride would return to the fan-favorite role she's played since The Walking Dead Season 1.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," an AMC said in a statement at the time.

"Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe ... Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time."

"We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

When TV Fanatic spoke with TWD EP Greg Nicotero following the series finale, he said that Carol's ending didn't necessarily mean the conclusion of her journey.

"Let's just say just because Carol has a job at the Commonwealth doesn't mean that that doesn't keep her free to potentially go out into the world," Nicotero shared.

"At that moment, I think Daryl's a little keener to get out in the world than she is at that moment."

Thankfully, it seems McBride is in France and has been spotted shooting TWD: Daryl Dixon alongside Reedus.

Photos and videos hit social media platforms over the last few days, seemingly confirming Carol will be a big part of the spinoff.

Take a look below.

AMC has yet to confirm McBride's involvement, but there are rumors that the episodes currently shooting are for a second season of the spinoff.

As a result, it might be too early to get an official announcement.

The cabler could be holding the details until San Diego Comic-Con -- or for another event later in the year.

Still, we're excited to learn what happened to Carol following The Walking Dead Season 11.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon picks up with Daryl as he "washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," the network's official description teases.

"The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home."

"As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

The new series also stars Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group.

Additional cast includes Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

The series is on track for a fall debut on AMC and AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.