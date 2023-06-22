Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Archie and Reggie manage to find the perfect strategy?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12, the pair leaned on each other to win the basketball game.

Head River Vixen - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Betty and Veronica decided to throw a slumber party with Kevin and Clay.

Elsewhere, Jughead found himself getting closer than ever to unmasking all of the secrets about the comic.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12 Online

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Sheriff Keller: At least all our questions have been finally answered.
Jughead: Are you joshing us? Now I have even more questions!

Betty: What? You’re living at the movie theater?
Veronica: Veronica Lodge is nothing more than a common squatter.

