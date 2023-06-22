Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Archie and Reggie manage to find the perfect strategy?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12, the pair leaned on each other to win the basketball game.

Meanwhile, Betty and Veronica decided to throw a slumber party with Kevin and Clay.

Elsewhere, Jughead found himself getting closer than ever to unmasking all of the secrets about the comic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.