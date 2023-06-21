Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12 Review: Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall

Riverdale's corrupt mayor will do anything to exert his power, including ruin someone's future. If you asked Clifford Blossom, he'd say all is fair in love, war, and basketball.

His latest target on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 12 was the basketball superstar himself, Reggie.

He's throwing everyone for a loop with only a few more games until the championship. And his tactics aren't the only questionable things in this light and slow chapter.

"Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall" paused with its momentum. After the surprising cliffhanger on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11, the story made an emotional turn instead of raising the stakes.

The development was great for showcasing our favorite teens and fleshing out their stories, but it wasn't the most exciting chapter. The tone stayed pretty mellow throughout.

For instance, the aftermath of Julian Blossom's car crash with the basketball players.

In hindsight, it's a tad anticlimactic now that everyone has survived. Reggie saving everyone made sense because he's a good guy, and he did it to ensure he wasn't blamed for their deaths. However, it would've been more dramatic if someone did die.

Where are the stakes? Where is the drama?

Cheryl: I certainly won’t be shaking my poms poms while my brother hovers between life and death.

Clifford Blossom: Oh, yes, you will. You’ll put on your little happy face, and you will cheer your little heart out until your spoiled pink lungs bleed. Or you will suffer a fate worth than Julian’s. Do I make myself clear? Permalink: You’ll put on your little happy face, and you will cheer your little heart out until your spoile

Permalink: You’ll put on your little happy face, and you will cheer your little heart out until your spoile

The weight of Clifford Blossom pushing to get rid of Reggie would've hit harder had something worse happened. Julian simply being in a coma wasn't enough because, and let's remember, he was the one driving the car!

No amount of Clifford flexing his power and money could hide that Julian drove that car. No court of law or citizen of Riverdale (even in 1955 Riverdale) could make a case to blame Reggie here. It wasn't going to happen.

The feeling of all the Riverdale High Bulldogs (and, by extension, Cheryl) standing up to Clifford was so satisfying. Warm twinkling petty little feelings all over that comfort me knowing Clifford was put in his place!

It's a great moment whenever a villain's plan blows up in his face.

His plan to eliminate Reggie was a lofty scheme that could've worked had the Bulldogs not come together. And don't get me wrong, I like KO Kelly. He's a nice guy, and we haven't seen him since Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10, so a visit is long overdue.

However, Reggie has earned his place on the team and the court. They need him if they want any hope of winning the championship.

Just look at the info he brought from Stonewall Prep alone as the reason to keep him. Reggie's advice about the players helped his team tremendously!

It was a sweet moment for Archie to give up his captain's patch and spot for Reggie.

Sure, I've criticized Archie for being reckless in the past and doing many questionable things. (Does anyone remember Archie's shirtless red hood gang during Riverdale Season 2?) Though, Archie can be thoughtful and selfless at times.

The patch was a big moment to show Reggie he's a valued team member. It was a turning point to make him feel welcome, one that will undoubtedly mean a lot to his character later.

One of the best parts of "Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall" was the greater focus on friendships and building connections.

Archie and Reggie have come a long way since Reggie arrived on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 8. All the silent animosity and distance have turned into a stronger friendship. Their scenes during this chapter were the strongest yet.

I'd dare say Reggie and Archie are BFFs.

Veronica: I told the boys that too.

Betty: What boys? Archie and Reggie?

Veronica: God no! I actually wanna have some fun. Permalink: God no! I actually wanna have some fun.

Permalink: God no! I actually wanna have some fun.

Jughead and Archie? That friendship doesn't even seem like a thing anymore. It's all about the basketball bros. They're giving us what the original buddies are missing during Riverdale Season 7.

We haven't had any deep Archie and Jughead moments since Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1. Did their characters not want to hang out anymore?

At least Betty and Veronica give us plenty of friendship and more.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who play Betty and Veronica, respectively, have great chemistry. Their friendship translates so effortlessly to the screen in their characters.

Betty: What? You’re living at the movie theater?

Veronica: Veronica Lodge is nothing more than a common squatter. Permalink: Veronica Lodge is nothing more than a common squatter.

Permalink: Veronica Lodge is nothing more than a common squatter.

Their scenes hanging out at the Pembrooke were so heartwarming and natural. You could feel how much Betty and Veronica trust each other; they've formed a bond that could rival any relationship.

Sharing their secrets was a great step to breaking down any hesitations. They each needed to confide in someone; Veronica couldn't keep living at the Babylonium in secret.

The BFFs needed to be there for each other.

Did anyone think Betty and Veronica would kiss?

The teasing of the Betty and Veronica romance has gone on for years now. It's the ongoing 'ship that casually pops up now and then, igniting sparks and a few theories.

Ever since Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1, the BFFs have toed the line of what could be. Though, there was a noticeable spark this time around; from the looks on their faces, they did want to kiss.

With all the debate over Betty and Archie, maybe a Betty and Veronica romance was the real plan?

Elsewhere in Riverdale, the Jughead and Ethel storyline continued to be an afterthought.

There was a killer milkman who tried to murder Ethel, whom she then had to kill to defend herself. Why isn't the rest of the cast freaked out? Or at least interested in what happened?!

Sheriff Keller: At least all our questions have been finally answered.

Jughead: Are you joshing us? Now I have even more questions! Permalink: Are you joshing us? Now I have even more questions!

Permalink: Are you joshing us? Now I have even more questions!

The murder mystery started strong, but Ethel and Jughead's story being in the background has made them feel disconnected from everything else.

I'm glad Ethel is finding peace after the murder attempt. Creating the killer mailman comic will help to process some of the emotions and what happened to her. And it will undoubtedly cause Dr. Werthers to react and do something extremely rash.

I wish the murder plot would be treated as a priority.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Mary Andrews is the unsung hero. She came in to save the day and put Alice and Hermione in their places. Mary is Mom of the Year.



The musical number was out of place. It didn't fit into the chapter and took us out of the flow.



Cheryl should watch her back. If we learned anything about Clifford during Riverdale Season 1 Episode 12, he'd hurt anyone who gets in his way.



Dilton Doily. You never can tell.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Twenty-Nine: After the Fall"?

Will Riverdale High win the championship? Will the killer mailman comic cause any trouble? Will Veronica and Betty get together, or are they just BFFs?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.