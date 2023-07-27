Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Plot, And Everything Else You Need To Know!

FOX's newest series was an instant hit!

Viewers couldn't get enough of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan-led procedural drama which combined an intriguing family mystery with crime-fighting and action.

Most of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 sent us on a twisty ride of solving missing person cases of all varieties while also trying to resolve the season-long mystery of whether or not the return of the former married couple's adoptive son Keith was a blessing or a nightmare in disguise.

We spent the entire season in the dark as to whether or not Keith was truly their Keith, and we got our answer and the elaborate story behind the truth during Alert Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 Episode 10.

We also resolved many missing persons cases, some of them truly wild and one even involving one of their own.

The series introduced us to unusual characters working on a specialized team focusing on missing persons.

Nikki Batista leads the team. She's a combination of badass and sweetheart, often getting emotionally invested in every case that crosses her desk as she pledges to "Bring our babies home" however she can.

And she managed to recruit her ex-husband, Jason Grant, to assist with the team, a veteran soldier and cop who also runs his own tech company.

Their dynamic is fascinating, as there often feels like lingering romantic tension between the two. At the same time, they also have a complementary working relationship, with Jason being a wild card who doesn't play by the rules and has a "by any means necessary" approach.

And to make things more awkward, Nikki's "Second in command" is her current fiance, Mike, who is the one who keeps everyone grounded and is more by the books.

The kookiest member of the squad is Kemi, who uses her spiritual practices to help her solve cases. And there is also C, who is quirky in his own right assisting with cases that are both on and off the books.

Nikki and J spent much of the season battling conflicts on the job and off as their personal life was in disarray again with the reappearance of their long-abandoned son, Keith, with their daughter, Sidney, convinced that Keith was an imposter.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit was full of action and personal drama that kept fans coming back for more, and now, we have all the news you need to know about an upcoming second season.

Did Alert: Missing Persons Unit Get Renewed For Season 2?

Yes.

In most circumstances, Alert: MPU would've been considered a bubble show that the network was unsure about; however, its numbers influenced the decision.

On March 23, it was announced that Alert: MPU, along with the other freshman drama, Accused, would be renewed for a sophomore season.

Alert: MPU is considered a solid performer because of the ratings that it racks up in delayed viewing. The series debut boasted 8.5 million multi-platform viewers, including same and delayed viewing, and the first season bolsters 6.7 million multi-platform viewers.

FOX is comfortable with the Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath co-created and executive-produced series and confident it can maintain its ratings.

The sophomore season will see a shift in show running as Carla Kettner of The Blacklist will take point during the new season.

When speaking of Alert, Michael Thorn, FOX Entertainment's President of Scripted Programming, stated:

"Scott, Dania, John, and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that's primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we've seen this season."

Speaking on both Alert and Accused, Thorn also stated, "Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season's new broadcast and multi-platform success stories.

"Looking to 2023-24, we'll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying Fox's strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability."

Katherine Pope, the President of Sony Pictures Television, also spoke about the renewal. She shared, "We are excited to continue our long partnership with Fox to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world.

"It's wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast, and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next!"

Will Keith Return In Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

It's hard to say.

On Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 10, we learned that, as many suspected, "Keith" was an imposter.

Lucas pretended to be Keith at the behest of his terrible mother, but he fell in love with being part of the family and wanted to stay.

Sadly, his mother killed him in a heated altercation, and Lucas died trying to spare Nikki and Jason. The former couple essentially lost another son right before their eyes with Lucas' death.

We're led to believe that the real Keith's body is still in the lake somewhere, but things are still left in the air without any confirmation.

This means it's an avenue they could further explore in the second season, or they can drop it altogether and focus on procedural cases.

Who Is In The Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 Cast?

We have no casting news or announcements about the Season 2 cast, and we'll update it if there are any changes.

Given the events of the finale, we may no longer see Graham Verchere, who played Keith.

Outside of that, the cast should remain the same.

Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista

Scott Caan as Jason Grant

Fivel Stewart as Sydney

Ryan Broussard as Mike

Adeola Role as Kemi

Petey Gibson as C

When Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2's Premiere Date?

Unfortunately, there is no word of a release date as of yet. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many productions have been halted.

FOX released their Fall schedule, so we know that Alert: MPU will not air in the Fall.

Alert Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 premiered in January 2023 as a midseason series.

We have yet to determine if FOX intended to keep the series as a midseason show, with a presumed premiere date of January of 2024, or move the series up to Fall 2023 after the cancellations of primetime dramas Monarch and The Resident.

We also don't know if the series will appear on a new night or remain on Tuesdays.

Due to the strikes, we expect delays. We'll keep you updated if anything changes, so stay tuned!

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

Again, we have yet to get any more information about this.

Alert Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 consisted of approximately ten episodes when it premiered as a midseason series. As a result, we could still see at least ten episodes in the upcoming season.

However, given the series' success, and despite the strike delays, we could see a slight increase in episodes. All of this depends on a fair agreement reached for actors and writers and the strike end.

When we know more information, we'll let you know.

What Is The Plot of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

We do not have a concrete outline of the plot for the sophomore season.

However, when speaking to Deadline, former showrunner John Eisendrath expressed stated:

There's definitely going to be a serialized component, a story for their family and their relationship that I have in mind for next year. It will be different, but I'm hopeful that every season could have a contained, mysterious, serialized story. That goes alongside the endless numbers of missing person cases. There are all kinds of personal stories that I am looking forward to, like exploring the love triangle between Jason and Nikki and Mike. I love Kemi and exploring more of who she is. We just touched on how she became the person she is and her relationship with her dad. I'm confident we have a lot of incredibly interesting ground to cover.

We can certainly speculate that the love triangle isn't entirely over. Things between Jason and Nikki are charged enough that it's unlikely it'll go away, especially as they continue to work together.

We barely scratched the surface of Kemi's past as someone formerly abducted and her troubling relationship with her father. It's likely something the second season will delve into further.

The Keith situation remains unresolved since they haven't found his body yet. Fans will likely be interested in getting more closure with that storyline.

There are still many things to explore with each of the characters, and of course, many cases to carry on the procedural aspect of this series.

Is There A Trailer For Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

Not yet! But as soon as one is available, we'll update this post!

Where Can I Watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit?

You can watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit on Fox when new episodes air.

You can also find it the day after it airs on Hulu.

