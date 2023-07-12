FOX Unveils Strike-Proof Fall Schedule With Gordon Ramsay, Animation, and Reality TV

With the WGA strike showing no sign of resolution, FOX is following ABC's lead with a schedule that doesn't rely on scripted dramas.

The network rolled out a fall slate that's 100% unscripted and animated programming.

Dan Harmon's long-delayed new animated series, Krapopolis, is getting the big promotional push.

It will debut out of an NFL game on Sunday, September 24.

It's common for FOX to use this tactic to get eyes on its new shows.

Decent sampling for a premiere is necessary to give them the best possible chance of success.

Krapopolis will be joined on Sundays by animated mainstays The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy.

Snake Oil is a new quiz show that will be paired with The Masked Singer on Wednesdays.

The Masked Singer has been a success for FOX since its premiere, so there will be some normalcy by having the show on the air in the fall.

Gordon Ramsay will also have a heavy presence on the network come September.

Kitchen Nightmares' return has been paired with the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Hell's Kitchen will also be paired up with Lego Masters on Thursdays.

Tuesdays will consist of Celebrity Name That Tune and I Can See Your Voice, while Fridays will continue to host WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

FOX has a wealth of projects on top for midseason with 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, DOC, and Farmer Wants a Wife.

Also on tap for 2024 are The Great North, Grimsburg, The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef, RESCUE: HI-SURF, and WE ARE FAMILY.

FOX previously canceled 9-1-1, Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, Monarch, and The Resident.

All told, take a look at the complete schedule for fall below.

FRIDAYS

8 pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

8 pm Celebrity Name That Tune season premiere

9 pm I Can See Your Voice season premiere

SUNDAY, SEPT 24 (following NFL doubleheader)

8 pm KRAPOPOLIS series premiere (two episodes, live in all time zones)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 pm Kitchen Nightmares season premiere

9 pm Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season premiere

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8 pm The Masked Singer season premiere

9 pm SNAKE OIL series premiere

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8 pm Hell's Kitchen season premiere

9 pm LEGO Masters season premiere

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

8 pm The Simpsons season premiere

8:30 pm KRAPOPOLIS time slot premiere

9 pm Bob's Burgers season premiere

9:30 pm Family Guy season premiere

