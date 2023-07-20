Doctor Who Unveils David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and More Cast Portraits Ahead of Milestone 60th Season

at .

Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this year with David Tennant and Catherine Tate's comebacks to the franchise before segueing into the next generation with Ncuti Gatwa at the helm.

The BBC has dropped new character posters ahead of the three-episode mini-season's premiere, aiming to give fans what they want from the series.

It's still unclear how Gatwa's iteration of the timelord will fit into the event, but we know he'll be front and center when the next season kicks off.

David Tennant on the Doctor Who 2023 Trailer

One of the most significant talking points of the latest photos is that Tennant is seen wielding a new sonic screwdriver.

If you watch Doctor Who online, you know it's been crucial to getting the Doctor and his companions out of some sticky situations in the past, so there's undoubtedly a lot of excitement about its return.

David Tennant for 60th Anniversary - Doctor Who

Tennant staged his grand comeback at the end of Jodie Whittaker's reign as the thirteenth doctor.

Fans expected Gatwa's previously announced timelord to appear, but instead, it was fan-favorite Tennant returning to the role, leading to plenty of questions.

In the following months, we learned Catherine Tate would also be reprising her role as Donna Noble.

You can check out her character portrait below.

Catherine Tate on Doctor Who

Gatwa's arrival as the 15th doctor coincides with Russell T Davies' return as showrunner, and it seems the show will return to its former glory.

There hasn't been this much enthusiasm for a season of the show since it was rebooted by the BBC in 2005.

Gatwa is coming off a four-season run on Sex Education and a sure-to-be scene-stealing stint on Barbie.

Details are scarce about his character, so we'll have to tune in when the series debuts.

Ncuti Gatwa Character Portrait - Doctor Who

It wouldn't be Doctor Who without a companion, and this time, Millie Gibson will step into the role of Ruby Sunday.

We're being kept in the dark about more details about her character.

We get it: You want answers.

But it's also nice having this element of mystery before the series returns to the air.

Millie Gibson for Doctor Who

What are your thoughts on the latest photos?

Are you ready for more Doctor Who goodness?

Hit the comments.

23 Things We Love About the 13th Doctor
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Doctor Who Quotes

Once, long ago, a fisherman caught a magic haddock. The haddock offered him three wishes in return for its life. The fisherman said, “I’d like for my son to come home from the war. And a hundred pieces of gold.” The problem is, the magic haddock, like robots, don’t think like people. The fisherman’s son came home from the war, in a coffin. And the king sent a hundred gold pieces in recognition of his heroic death. The fisherman had one wish left. What do you think he wished for? Some people say he should have wished for an infinite series of wishes, but if your city proves anything, it is that granting all your wishes is not a good idea. [...] In fact, the fisherman wished he hadn’t wished the first two wishes.

The Doctor

Only in darkness are we revealed. [...] Goodness is not goodness that seeks advantage. Good is good in the final hour, in the deepest pit, without hope, without witness, without reward. Virtue is only virtue in extremis. This is what *he* believes, and this is the reason above all I love him, my husband. My madman in a box. My Doctor.

Nardole [quoting River Song]

Doctor Who

Doctor Who Photos

Catherine Tate on Doctor Who
David Tennant for 60th Anniversary - Doctor Who
Millie Gibson for Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa Character Portrait - Doctor Who
David Tennant on the Doctor Who 2023 Trailer
Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor - Doctor Who

Doctor Who Videos

Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Season 11 Official Teaser: This is Gonna Be Fun!
Doctor Who Season 11 Official Teaser: This is Gonna Be Fun!
Doctor Who Trailer: Two Doctors, Big Trouble
Doctor Who Trailer: Two Doctors, Big Trouble
  1. Doctor Who
  2. Doctor Who Unveils David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and More Cast Portraits Ahead of Milestone 60th Season