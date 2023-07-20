Doctor Who Unveils David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and More Cast Portraits Ahead of Milestone 60th Season

Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary later this year with David Tennant and Catherine Tate's comebacks to the franchise before segueing into the next generation with Ncuti Gatwa at the helm.

The BBC has dropped new character posters ahead of the three-episode mini-season's premiere, aiming to give fans what they want from the series.

It's still unclear how Gatwa's iteration of the timelord will fit into the event, but we know he'll be front and center when the next season kicks off.

One of the most significant talking points of the latest photos is that Tennant is seen wielding a new sonic screwdriver.

If you watch Doctor Who online, you know it's been crucial to getting the Doctor and his companions out of some sticky situations in the past, so there's undoubtedly a lot of excitement about its return.

Tennant staged his grand comeback at the end of Jodie Whittaker's reign as the thirteenth doctor.

Fans expected Gatwa's previously announced timelord to appear, but instead, it was fan-favorite Tennant returning to the role, leading to plenty of questions.

In the following months, we learned Catherine Tate would also be reprising her role as Donna Noble.

You can check out her character portrait below.

Gatwa's arrival as the 15th doctor coincides with Russell T Davies' return as showrunner, and it seems the show will return to its former glory.

There hasn't been this much enthusiasm for a season of the show since it was rebooted by the BBC in 2005.

Gatwa is coming off a four-season run on Sex Education and a sure-to-be scene-stealing stint on Barbie.

Details are scarce about his character, so we'll have to tune in when the series debuts.

It wouldn't be Doctor Who without a companion, and this time, Millie Gibson will step into the role of Ruby Sunday.

We're being kept in the dark about more details about her character.

We get it: You want answers.

But it's also nice having this element of mystery before the series returns to the air.

What are your thoughts on the latest photos?

Are you ready for more Doctor Who goodness?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.