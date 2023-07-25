Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Gets Digital Release After Paramount+ Cancellation

When Paramount+ canceled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies after a single season last month, it seemed like new fans would never get a chance to watch the show.

At the time of the cancellation, it was revealed all episodes of the Grease prequel would be purged from Paramount+, a move that's becoming all too familiar to fans of canceled streaming series.

After fans and creatives hit out at the controversial decision, it seems the first -- and only -- season will continue to be found thanks to a digital release.

The series is now available to buy on the iTunes store and Amazon, and that's not all:

A DVD release has been confirmed for November 7, meaning you can own a physical copy of the show.

We're also getting over 30 minutes of special features as part of the DVD release, taking us further into the Grease-verse than before.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies launched in April on the streaming service to decent reviews, but the viewership didn't impress Paramount+ execs.

Series creator Annebel Oakes stressed the importance of fans being able to find the show.

"In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and, unless it finds a new home, you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere." she wrote via Instagram.

"The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show."

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," the logline reads.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Also starring is Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

What are your thoughts on the show getting a DVD release?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.