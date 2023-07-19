Hallmark Gifts Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, with a Sneak Peek This Weekend!

Are you ready for more Haul out the Holly?

The beloved Hallmark movie is getting a sequel in the form of Haul out The Holly: Lit Up, and the first look will be gifted to viewers this weekend.

Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Wes Brown (Sweet Pecan Summer), Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs), Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon), and Ellen Travolta (Charles in Charge) are all reprising their roles from the 2022 movie.

They will be joined by Seth Morris (History of the World: Part II) and Jennifer Aspen (Party of Five).

Production wrapped earlier this year, and the flick is set to premiere on HallmarkChannel, during the network's highly successful Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Haul out the Holly was the #1 most-watched cable movie of 2022 among Women 25-54.

The network is gifting viewers a Christmas in July sneak peek of the new movie during an encore presentation of Haul out the Holly this Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

"'Haul out the Holly' was an unqualified success and became an instant holiday classic. Viewers immediately responded to the movie's warmth and this incredibly funny cast," said Samantha DiPippo, Sr. Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media.

"We cannot wait to take viewers back to Evergreen Lane with a sequel that is bigger, funnier and jollier than before."

"As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple," the logline reads for the sequel.

"Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane's uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year's Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president's girlfriend doesn't stop those dreaded decorating citations."

"When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents."

"When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year's competition is about to heat up."

"As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!"

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.