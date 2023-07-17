Interview With the Vampire Production Halted in Prague Due to Actors Strike

While House of the Dragon managed to continue filming abroad amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, Interview With the Vampire has been halted in Prague.

Deadline revealed Monday morning that the AMC vampire drama has paused production until the strike is resolved.

The news is a bit surprising in the wake of the House of the Dragon Season 2 shoot resuming, but Deadline notes that some of the cast filming Interview With the Vampire Season 2 are SAG members.

It's unclear how far the series based on the Anne Rice novels was in the production process, but it had been filming since April.

AMC had not announced a premiere window for the series, but it is expected to be heavily featured at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

While the cast and writers can no longer attend, it seems AMC is pressing on with its plans for SDCC.

Our best guess is that there will be a teaser of sorts for the series, in addition to a likely confirmed 2024 release window, unless AMC opts for the split-season strategy it employs for its Walking Dead Universe.

Speaking of TWD universe, its SDCC panel has been cut from 2.5 hours to one as the network navigates how to proceed without the talent being in attendance.

AMC picked up Interview With the Vampire Season 2 in September ahead of its series debut.

A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's ( Bailey Bass GET RECASTING SCOOP) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) and Showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) executive producing.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios at the time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.