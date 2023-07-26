Invasion: Aliens Decimate Earth in Shocking Season 2 Trailer

Let's get one thing out of the way:

Invasion Season 1 promised an alien invasion plot for the ages, but it struggled because it didn't balance out the storylines well enough.

It would have had much better reviews if it focused on a smaller group of characters.

Thankfully, it looks like Invasion Season 2 is scaling things back; at least, that's what we're taking from the official trailer for Invasion Season 2.

The highly-anticipated new season premieres August 23 on Apple TV+ and will air weekly through October 25.

The trailer takes us 121 days into the titular invasion, and everyone is struggling to keep it together as the chances of survival continue to diminish.

How can you contend with aliens? The government knew little to nothing about their existence, so trying to fight back when you know little about their weakness doesn't seem like a fair fight.

"The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans," the streaming service teases in its description.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi.

New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of 'Invasion' on Apple TV+," said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg last month when the premiere date was announced.

"It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start."

"At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

The trailer and everything we hear about Invasion Season 2 gives us hope that the show has learned from its mistakes, and we'll get a considerably more compelling season ahead.

Check out the promo below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.