Invasion Season 2 Premiere Set at Apple TV+

After a lengthy hiatus, Invasion Season 2 finally has a premiere date.

Apple TV+ has announced that the post-apocalyptic drama series will return worldwide on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The series comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel).

Invasion is described as "a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world."

The series will debut with the first episode of its ten-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023, on Apple TV+.

"The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans," the streaming service teases.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi.

New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of 'Invasion' on Apple TV+," said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg.

"It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start."

"At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

Invasion Season 1 launched in 2021 to mediocre reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The pacing appeared to be the biggest issue because the series would shift to different countries and plots in an attempt to tell a global story.

Hopefully, Invasion Season 2 balances these storylines better because there were elements of a great show in there.

Unfortunately, we don't have the trailer yet, so we're going to have to speculate until the series returns.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Will you return for Season 2?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.