Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Her Blacks Crackle And Drag

One of the brightest spots of Mayans M.C. Season 5 has been the bond between Letty and Hope.

Despite the odds, they've somehow managed to thrive and survive the most harrowing encounters.

Their luck ran out on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 8, and it's heartbreaking to see this bond come to such a violent conclusion.

They were bonded by the grief of Coco's death and carved out this unbreakable bond, but it was only a matter of time before the perils of their world ruined everything.

Letty's mission to unearth all of the secrets of the Broken Saints to trade for Hope's life was grueling.

On the one hand, she was ruining the lives of all these women, but on the other, she could save Hope's life -- or so she thought.

Isaac has proven to be one of the most despicable characters in TV history, and that's no easy feat when you have the dashing JR Bourne playing him.

Bourne has embodied a genuinely evil man who has been unpredictable yet rotten.

The notion that he would willingly reunite Letty and Hope was laughable, but Letty had lost so much that she had to believe it to proceed.

Isaac calling her a terrible person for ratting out the Broken Saints was quite the gut punch, but I appreciated Letty's tenacity as she waited until the clubhouse was empty to make her move.

Hope seemed ecstatic that Letty saved her, so why did it have to go so devastatingly wrong?

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Isaac doesn't let anyone away unless they leave in a body bag.

Hope knew that no matter where she and Letty ran to, she would always look over her shoulder, wondering when he would appear to take her back.

That's no way to live, and for Hope, she knew that wherever she went, Letty wouldn't be far behind, so she wanted to set Letty free.

Hope's sentiments were harrowing, but where does this leave Letty?

It's not like she can return to Broken Saints. They'll have been able to piece together that she fed the Sons the truth about them making drugs.

It will also put Letty on Santo Padre Charter's radar because it means that E.Z. has another headache to face in the form of where he'll be getting his supply.

His future hinges on that supply, so we should expect much scrambling in the final two episodes of Mayans M.C. Season 5 as everyone searches for meaning.

He'll also have a more giant headache to deal with now that Alvarez is aware that the Mayans could have killed two of their own men.

Alvarez has desperately tried to distance himself from that life. He's been around since Sons of Anarchy Season 1 Episode 1, so he deserves a break.

Unfortunately, I don't envision him listening to any of the reasons E.Z., Bishop, or any of the others have for killing two of their own.

There's a code the Mayans live by, and truthfully, the lines have been blurring for the last couple of years.

If Alvarez returns full-time, there will be significant changes, and I imagine that will begin by getting rid of E.Z., Bishop, and the others.

To usher in a new era, there must be some big developments, and Alvarez isn't about pulling no punches.

He didn't want to be brought back into this world, but the Santo Padre charter's actions forced him out of retirement.

E.Z. is already buckling under the pressure, and the only way forward might be a brutal gunfight that leaves many more key players in the ground.

The writers did a great job of showing E.Z.'s guilt about having Creeper killed. My jaw was on the floor when it looked like he would admit his part at the funeral.

It must have been hard hearing Creeper's sister telling E.Z. how much he impacted his life, but little did she know, it was his call to have him killed on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 7.

It's a complicated web of deceit that's becoming more difficult to unravel by the week.

There's no telling how E.Z.'s story will wrap up, but Kate showing up at the funeral seemed like a surefire hint that she'll spill the beans about him being the rat when she gets the chance.

The big question is whether E.Z. will realize the truth before it's too late. He's proven to be analytical, but he's being pulled in too many different directions to make the right calls these days.

E.Z. will also have to bite back at Isaac and the Sons of Anarchy for killing his supply.

There's also the question of whether the Broken Saints will believe this call didn't come from the Mayans.

So many possibilities, but so few episodes remain.

At the beginning of Mayans M.C. Season 5, I didn't think the show could craft a satisfying conclusion.

But now, all the ingredients are there to bring this franchise to a close with vigor, and I hope they stick the landing.

What are your thoughts on Hope's selfless act? Where does it leave Letty?

What are your thoughts on Alvarez coming out of retirement? What will be his first call?

What do you think the Broken Saints will do next?

Mayans M.C. continues Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.