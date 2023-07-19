NBC's Revamped Fall Schedule Brings Magnum P.I. Off the Bench Early; Quantum Leap, The Voice Set Return Dates

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes showing no resolution, NBC is making some changes to its fall schedule, and it's good news for Magnum P.I. fans.

The recently canceled drama was previously set to be on the bench until an undetermined time in 2024.

The Jay Hernandez-fronted drama will now return with the back half of Magnum P.I. Season 5 on Wednesday, October 4, in the 9 p.m. slot.

Investigating Murder - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 6

The decision to bring the show back early will be welcomed by fans, as will the upgraded timeslot.

We previously wrote about how NBC failed Magnum P.I. by burying the series on Sundays.

Thorny Case - Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 6

As of this time of writing, the series remains canceled, but who knows what could happen if the show increases somewhat in a better timeslot.

The series will air out of  Quantum Leap Season 2 in the 10 p.m. slot.

Freshman drama The Irrational will take over Quantum Leap's former Mondays at 10 p.m. slot, where it will air out of The Voice.

Future Ian - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18

New original drama Found, which was previously earmarked for Thursdays, will now air Tuesdays in the 10 p.m. time period out of performance shows of The Voice.

Transplant is finally returning to the U.S. with new episodes of the Canadian medical drama airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m., out of Law & Order franchise encores.

Night Court, which returned to production early to bank episodes in the event of a strike, has been held until later in the season.

Letting It Sink In - Night Court Season 1 Episode 16

All told, check out the entire fall schedule below.

Monday, September 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, September 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America's Got Talent (Performance finale)

Shanola Hampton Found Cast Photo

Wednesday, September 27

8-9 p.m. – America's Got Talent (R)

9-11 p.m. – America's Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, September 28

8-10 p.m. – People's Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (R)

Found Season 1 Cast

Friday, September 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, October 3

8-9 p.m. -- The Voice (Recap)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Ben in the Future - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18

Wednesday, October 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum, P.I. (Original)

Thursday, October 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (R)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (R)

Addison's Smile - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17

Friday, November 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Hit the comments.

