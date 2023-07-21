Outlander Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Where The Waters Meet

War is ugly, but every once in a while, even those in the thick of it catch a break.

After being captured by the Redcoats on Outlander Season 7 Episode 6, Claire caught such a break.

But even catching that break, this war will feel like an eternity as long as Jamie and his son are in opposition.

As I've noted before, I've not read far enough in the Outlander books to know if William ever becomes aware that Jamie is his birth father, but signs keep pointing in that direction.

Now that he's in America, he's crossing paths with the family on multiple occasions, and I can't help but sense that he will soon feel conflicted about his allegiance to the Crown.

William was raised by good people. He's got kindness in his heart, and even in short interactions with him, Claire realized how much he's like the husband she loves so much.

We first saw it when he attempted to comfort a woman burning alive, and we saw it again when he got squeamish about killing someone on Outlander Season 7 Episode 5.

What's standing out now is that although he follows orders, he recognizes that people he respects are on the other side.

I'm not sure you can successfully fight in a war, let alone win one if you don't demonize the opposition. War means death, and there's no time to feel a pang of guilt every time you engage in battle.

Jamie knows this firsthand, which is why he wanted to escape America for the comfort of Scotland. He cannot imagine what it might mean if he's face to face with his son on the battlefield.

William was shocked to see Claire being held prisoner, but he didn't consider doing much about it other than offering her the aid she requested for the former hospital patients who were left without care.

He was thrilled to see Ian at Fort Ticonderoga, so he had a chance to thank him for saving his life, but it didn't take him long to connect the dots between Ian and Claire.

Jamie's one-man offensive effectively divided attention, leaving just enough wiggle room for Claire and Ian to take off -- with William's blessing.

The way they left things indicated that they most definitely will be meeting again, and my guess is that no matter who holds the cards at that time, there won't be any chance for one party to harm the other.

Is that when it will dawn on William Ransom that this man who has been on the periphery of his life since childhood might be more than just a friend of his father's?

How long can he be so close and so far away from his blood relations? He feels a kinship with Ian, regardless of how strange Ian's situation might seem to him, and it's exciting to think that at some point in the future, he may realize why.

The first-cousin bond can be great, and the young men have far more in common than William can imagine. It would be great to welcome him into the family officially.

There may be a wedding in the future if the sparks flying between Ian and Rachel are any indication.

Dating is hard, and Ian has not had a normal upbringing. He's at a loss around women after his experiences, even if he has been married before. This is brand new territory for him outside of the tribe.

It's so funny how in this sexed-up world, watching two people being flirtatious and leading to something as simple as hands brushing against one another can bring such an enormous smile to your face.

There's so much to be said for finding romance well before engaging in sex, and to do that, you have to start small. In that regard, Ian and Rachel are right on track.

The family is preparing to remain in America for the duration of the war in the past, and in the past-future, Bree and Roger MacKenzie are settling into their lives at Lallybroch.

They are finally discussing what she discovered in the tunnels under the dam, which excites them both. Frankly, it gets me excited, too, because the possibilities in this universe with portals are always better than those without.

They didn't get very far because Roger finally found something to do that gives him purpose.

Jemmy's liberal usage of Gaelic in school might have been frowned upon by his teacher, but the headmaster had a different take, and his excitement that Roger stood up for its use so passionately led to Roger securing a slick gig teaching the locals about the language.

Is it me, or is something off about Rob Cameron other than how he initially treated Bree? Sure, he could be eager to find a friend, but he didn't seem to be hurting for them when they were at the pub.

Inviting yourself over for dinner with that kind of voracity sends major red flags. Roger was taken off guard by the invitation and said yes (which is the only way those unexpected moments go down), but I don't like it.

It's especially concerning now that we know the man stalking Lallybroch is none other than Geillis and Dougal's son, William. Can that be a coincidence?

Then again, the way trouble follows the Fraser family, it could be two entirely different things converging at once. After all, when it rains, it pours.

Either way, that portal in the tunnel has to come into play, right? Will they need a quick getaway? Will they use it to toss someone through it? Will the family be chased back to the past?

Is someone on the hunt for the Jacobite gold? Surely, there are documents somewhere tying Brianna to Jamie, and the possibility he may have known where to find it.

Honestly, I have no idea. But with only two episodes left before the show takes a hiatus halfway through Outlander Season 7, I'm expecting fireworks.

How about you? Say hello in the comments!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.