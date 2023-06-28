Fanatic Feed: Hallmark Scores With June Weddings; Hulu Banishes Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Paramount+ has announced an exciting new docuseries with an '80s twist.

I Wanna Rock: '80s Metal Dream will bow on the streaming service on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

"Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants," the streaming service teases.

"I WANNA ROCK: THE '80s METAL DREAM follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of '80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre."

It sounds different, right?

MTV Entertainment Studios produce the series in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by Tyler Measom.

Produced by Van Toffler. Executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, and Joanna Zwickel.

Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci, and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as Senior Director of Production.

Check out the trailer.

Also at Paramount+: We have a premiere date and first look at the new original movie, Love in Taipei.

Love in Tapei stars Ashley Liao (Physical, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program.

Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn't signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call "Loveboat."

It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive, but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents' high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing.

In addition to Ashley Liao, the rom-com also stars Ross Butler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, To All The Boys franchise) as Rick Woo, an prominent sports and scholastic prodigy.

Nico Hiraga (Booksmart, Moxie) plays Xavier Yeh, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Zhang (Daybreak, Titans) plays Ever's friend Sophie, whom she meets at Loveboat.

Finally, Cindy Cheung (The Sinner, 13 Reasons Why) plays Ever's Aunt Shu.

Love in Tapei will premiere on Thursday, August 10, on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, The Price is Right is returning to primetime.

CBS has revealed two new episodes of the iconic daytime game show that will air in primetime this July.

The Price is Right celebrates active-duty military, veterans, and their families with a themed episode, airing Monday, July 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

The next episode is the final to be filmed at The Bob Barker Studio 33.

Yes, after 51 years, The Price is Right is on the move.

Meanwhile, Hallmark has revealed some ratings information for its 2023 June Weddings stunt, which helped boost the network to be the #1 most-watched across entertainment cable in Weekend Prime among key demographics.

Hallmark was the #1 most-watched of the month in Total Day among Households, and #2 among Women 18+ and Total Viewers.

Throughout the month-long event, June Weddings' four new original movie premieres delivered the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every Saturday in June among key demos.

Pretty stellar results, right?

We covered many of these movies, including Love's Greek to Me and Make Me a Match.

Get caught up on why you should be watching them!

Meanwhile, if you're fans of Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep, we have bad news.

They're leaving Hulu much earlier than planned after ABC canceled both series in May.

Deadline reports the shows are being purged as part of Disney's company-wide cost-cutting effort.

Also getting the boot from Hulu: NBC's Blindspot, TBS' Angie Tribeca and The Detour, and TNT's The Last Ship.

