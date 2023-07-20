Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Be Bold

We finally saw some of the teenager's stories intertwined with the adults' arcs on Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 4.

While much of the episode dealt with the Helen, Erik, and Ryan drama, this installment also showed how Annie, Ty, and CeCe were doing.

"Be Bold" focused on being brave enough to fight for what you wanted.

While watching the three adult couples, you can tell how different they are.

Cal and Maddie seemed like they were getting stale and boring, but focusing on their interests made them stronger, flirtier, and more fun to watch again.

Every couple needs their own hobbies, whether it's an art class or woodworking. You appreciate date night more.

How cute was Cal when he surprised Maddie with that wooden swing so they could finally have some alone time?

Helen was living in a fantasy land.

She thought Ryan could be happy living in Serenity and working with Jeremy when he has an adventurous soul.

Double dates can be either fun or awkward as hell. This one was awkward.

The only thing the foursome shared was an affection for Ms. Frances, which was part of the problem.

Frances knew Ryan better than anyone and knew how much he loved traveling. It's become evident to anyone but Helen that he's settled to make her happy.

That only made the problem with CeCe more troubling.

Helen has grown fond of CeCe ever since she helped her in the mock trial in Season 1. Since CeCe started interning for Helen in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, she's gained more confidence and direction.

I guessed where the storyline was headed when CeCe said she wanted to be emancipated. Instead of giving Helen a baby, they made her CeCe's guardian.

Helen: You can stay with me.

Cece: What?

Helen: Stay here at my home with me.

Helen's great with teenagers. She's formed an excellent rapport with them, especially CeCe, but she never considered how Ryan would feel having a teenager as they rebuild their relationship.

It's troubling that she's so used to making these crucial choices that she didn't even factor him in.

Both Helen and Dana Sue often think independently.

That got Dana Sue in trouble in Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Episode 1 when she didn't reveal to Ronnie about Ms. Frances's check immediately.

You can say what you want about Dana Sue, but she learned quickly. She and Ronnie took Ms. Frances's words to heart about being bold.

As mentioned, Ronnie is the king of romantic gestures, so it wasn't surprising that he would propose again when Sullivan's was crowded.

Let's check in with the rest of the residents of Serenity and how they are doing, beginning with Erik.

Helen and Erik reminded me of polite and formal strangers, yet the painful chemistry was oozing through. They've become "Somebody I Used to Know," and watching them dance around and avoid each other is sad.

Seeing Helen was too much for Erik, and he allowed himself to become distracted in the kitchen, which is the thing to avoid for chefs.

Dana Sue: How do we fix this?

Erik: I don't think we can, especially in a place where everyone is holding their breath and watching my every move.

Erik was such a proud man that he hated that his drama affected Dana Sue's restaurant. He didn't realize while Dana Sue and Isaac cared about Helen that they also wanted the best for him as well.

Teenage relationships are never easy, especially when your mothers despise each other. Annie finally began seeing that Jackson wasn't reliable when he wouldn't return her texts.

He always had an excuse and blamed it on his mother before announcing they were moving to Castlewood. While he's a teenager and can't totally stand up to his mom, I'd prefer him not to make Annie worry.

It was also disappointing that the Annie and Ty moment under the stars wasn't as romantic as it looked in the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Trailer. Why was Ty helping his rival get the girl? It's also unfair that no one is assisting Kyle to see Nellie.

However, Annie sensed a shift in her relationship with Ty since she longed for another best friend, a female one, like the relationship her mom had with Maddie and Helen. Annie needs some friends so she can discuss life goals and teenage angst with them.

Ty was the baseball star during most of high school, so it has been difficult for him to imagine his next steps.

Bill always imagined he would play pro ball, while Maddie assumed Ty would attend college. For the first time, he has the chance to re-invent himself, but like many teenagers, he's unsure who he is or what's important to him.

Maddie: They may not fit the p they used to, but you can still be proud of the new shape they take.

Ty: I get that, but I don't even know where to start with letting go of baseball. I have yet to find what's going to take its place.

With the price of college tuition these days, Ty was smart to decide his goals before applying to some expensive school.

Hopefully, in the upcoming episodes, we'll see Ty develop a new passion and see what Ty, CeCe, and Gabe's plans are for the future.

"Be Bold" showed the importance of going after your dreams. Right now, all the couples seem almost too happy.

While I suspect Ronnie and Dana Sue and Cal and Maddie are long-term, will Helen and Ryan work out, or will adding a teenager to their love nest be too much for Ryan?

What are your thoughts, Sweet Magnolias Fanatics? Were you happy to see more of the teenagers intertwined into the stories? Who is your favorite couple of Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

Chime in below.

