The CW Pulls Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Fantastic Friends After Low Ratings

The CW is making some last-minute changes to its schedule, which means we have some renew/cancel news.

The network has immediately pulled Down to Earth With Zac Efron and Fantastic Friends from their Tuesday slots.

News of the shows being yanked from the schedule is not entirely surprising:

Down to Earth With Zac Efron touched down on the network's summer slate with just over 300,000 viewers.

A week later, the numbers were down to 232,000 viewers.

Fantastic Friends started with 161,000 viewers and dipped slightly to 158,000 in week two.

While the numbers are not terrible (by CW summer standards), they are notably lower than what The Chosen, Nancy Drew, and Son of a Critch have been doing on the schedule this summer.

The swift cancellations come weeks after the network pulled the Australian drama series Barons from its schedule.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron previously aired on Netflix as an original series, so if you're in a pinch and feel the need to complete the series, Netflix is the best place.

"Zac Efron and superfoods expert, Darin Olien, travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness -- adventure, laughs and goat-milking ensue," the logline teases.

The network describes the series as "a binge-worthy travelogue, food odyssey, and eco-warrior series that takes the star out of his comfort zone and into the far corners of the world."

Fantastic Friends is part adventure-travel series, part magic-infused challenge show and part a celebration of friendship.

"The six-part series is hosted by James and Oliver Phelps — aka the mischievous Weasley twins of Harry Potter fame," the logline teases.

"The action moves from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai, as the twins expand their horizons and explore new worlds, while engaging in a series of magic-themed challenges and competitions."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.