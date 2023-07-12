The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for Sullivan's Crossing, FBoy Island, and More; All American Pushed to Midseason

The CW is getting prepared for the fall season.

The network on Wednesday unveiled its fall premiere dates, and there are some changes vs. the schedule the network revealed earlier this year.

All American, which was set to remain on Mondays in the fall, has been pushed to midseason.

The scheduling shift isn't surprising: The WGA strike is ongoing, and there's a good chance a SAG-AFTRA strike will go ahead later this evening.

Moving the show off the fall schedule is a good move because there's no telling when new episodes will be ready for air.

The decision means all four returning CW dramas have been delayed until midseason.

All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Walker recently landed pickups for the 2023-24 season.

Canceled AMC series 61st Street, which was set to join All American on the fall schedule, has also been delayed.

In their place, the network will air a Monday comedy block consisting of Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Everyone Else Burns.

The CW fall schedule kicks off Tuesday, September 5, with Inside the NFL and The Swarm.

However, more premieres don't begin rolling out until October, which marks the debuts of Sullivan's Crossing, The Spencer Sisters, and many unscripted projects.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

8 pm INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere)

9 pm THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

8 pm SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (Series Premiere)

9 pm THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

8 pm FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere, featuring THIS Bachelorette)

MONDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30 pm RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode)

9 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30 pm EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)

9 pm Inside the NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

8 pm Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

9 pm World's Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30 pm World's Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

8 pm Inside the NFL (Original Episode)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

