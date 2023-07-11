The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Joins The CW's FBoy Island Revival

Katie Thurston is switching up her dating game.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette star has officially joined the cast of The CW's FBoy Island Season 3.

Thurston's reality TV journey began as one of the contestants on The Bachelor Season 25, aka Matt James' historic season.

After standing up to the bullying inside the mansion, Thurston became a fan-favorite on the ABC dating series.

After striking a chord with viewers, Thurston headlined The Bachelorette Season 17.

Ultimately, she chose Blake Boynes, but their relationship hit a snag months after the August 2021 season finale.

It was then revealed that Thurston was dating John Hersey, but they broke up last summer.

"This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make," John said in an Instagram Story statement at the time.

"I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

Fans will watch Katie as she embarks on a new chapter in her dating life.

The rest of the cast for FBoy Island has not been revealed, but we should get more details in the coming weeks.

FBoy Island kicked off on HBO Max in July 2021.

The series was canceled after two seasons amid cost-cutting on the streaming service earlier this year.

With The CW's attempts to expand its audience, the network ordered a third season of the series and a spinoff called FGirl Island.

"With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, 'Fboy Island' on The CW is a perfect match," said The CW's unscripted boss, Heather Olander when the show got the pickup earlier this year.

"Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff 'Fgirl Island' and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience."

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Are you ready for more of FBoy Island?

Hit the comments below.

