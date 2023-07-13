The Equalizer Season 4: Plot, Cast, Release Date, And Everything Else You Need to Know

Robyn McCall will be back on the case on The Equalizer Season 4.

The CBS procedural has been a big success since its debut in 2021.

After the conclusion of The Equalizer Season 3, we can only think about the next season.

We've done the digging to find out everything there is to know about The Equalizer Season 4, so you don't have to.

The Equalizer Season 4: Is It Happening?

Yes. CBS issued a two-year renewal for the series following the success of The Equalizer Season 2.

It's always good when your favorite show gets a vote of confidence of this caliber, but it has boasted strong TV ratings since its debut.

Despite the continued erosion of the broadcast networks, The Equalizer has been a rare bright spot on Sunday nights.

Consistency is crucial, and there's no show more resilient than this Queen Latifah-led procedural.

What Will The Equalizer Season 4 Be About?

After the wild conclusion of The Equalizer Season 3, it's not hard to understand where the story is going.

If you watch The Equalizer online, you know the season wrapped with several cliffhangers, but the most pressing involved Dante, Harry, and Mel seemingly being burned alive in front of Robyn's eyes.

The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 18 put Robyn, her team, and her family in danger.

We learned that someone Robyn thought died on a CIA mission in the past had returned and wanted to get revenge on Robyn and her fellow agents for leaving her at death's door several years before.

The episode was both unnerving and shocking. Just when it seemed like Robyn had won, we learned that this lady wanted Robyn to watch the people she cared about the most die in front of her.

It set a chilling tone for The Equalizer Season 4, but it also means someone could be killed off between seasons.

Regardless of whether everyone survives, the cliffhanger will change everyone's lives considerably. There's no way our heroes can bounce back quickly from such a traumatic incident.

There was also a romantic cliffhanger in the form of Dante telling Robyn he loved her after being injected with the truth serum.

It was a pivotal development fans had been clamoring for a long time, but it didn't land with the emotional thud we expected, thanks to the severity of the situation.

It's doubtful the series would part with Dante or Mel, so if someone dies, my guess is Harry.

The Equalizer Season 3 also did a great job of bringing Delilah more into the fold, and she was a part of the reason she and her aunt survived the bodega incident in the finale.

Beyond that, it's hard to tell what will happen in the fourth season until we get more clarity on who's coming back.

Which Cast Members Will Return?

There would be no show without Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall, so there's no question about the star continuing with the show.

Laya DeLeon Hayes is also likely to continue as Delilah, while Lorraine Toussaint should return as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette.

That's where the good news ends, unfortunately.

Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, and Liza Lapira are all up in the air. Truthfully, there's a chance the creatives don't even know what they'll do yet.

Chris Noth was written out on The Equalizer Season 2 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, so don't expect to see William Bishop returning from the dead... unless the series plans on recasting the role.

When Will The Equalizer Season 4 Premiere?

A few months ago, the series was on track to return in the fall, but various things are affecting the show's future.

The WGA writer's strike is entering its third month with no sign of a resolution shortly, meaning that no episodes will be written for a long time.

On top of that, there's a likely SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon which means that, even if the scripts are completed following the writer's strike, the actors would be unable to return to work.

CBS is now seemingly aware that its scripted roster will not be ready for the fall and has opted to delay the premieres of The Challenge: USA and Big Brother to keep them on the air to bridge the gap.

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for The Equalizer Season 4?

CBS rarely confirms episode orders this early, but given that the previous two seasons comprised 18 episodes apiece, the number may be close to that.

However, the show's delayed return could indicate we'll be getting fewer episodes than before.

The Equalizer Season 1, which launched at midseason, had a ten-episode run, so we could be looking at a number closer to that than 18.

CBS does have many scripted shows without premiere dates, so there will be the hope that the network will be able to air them all during the 2023-24 season.

Could The Equalizer Be Canceled?

Any series could be canceled, but with the uncertainty surrounding strikes, there's a higher risk for even the most successful series.

The Equalizer is a strong performer, so there's a slim chance of it being canceled.

In the event the series collapses in the TV ratings next season, that could be on the table, but for now, the show is safe. Bookmark renew/cancel to be up to date on all the latest cancellations and renewals.

