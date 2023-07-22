What to Watch: Good Omens, Heels, Special Ops: Lioness

We're in the home stretch of summer, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of TV content.

The CW kicks off its Monday comedy block, Good Omens finally returns, and Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig return to the ring on Heels Season 2.

Oh, and we can't forget Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness. The cast alone is worth tuning in for.

Scroll down to find out what we recommend this week.

Saturday, July 22

8/7c V.C. Andrews' Dawn: Twilight's Child (Lifetime)

Dawn should be living her best life. She's now married to her pseudo-brother husband and raising some deadbeat Broadway star's kid while running her evil family's hotel empire.

She should be living the perfect life these days, right? Yeah, no.

She still has her creepy obsessive brother Philip and evil sister Clara to contend with, as Lillian's memory still haunts her. Yes, it's another round of this saga, and we'll have you covered!

Sunday, July 23

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña headline this new thriller from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan.

The series focuses on a young Marine reeled into infiltrating a terrorist organization.

We'll be covering this one weekly. Check out the trailer.

9/8c The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

The final chapter of the Maggie and Negan-led spinoff sticks the landing in several areas.

There are plenty of thrills and chills as the pair embark on one last mission to save Hershel.

Meanwhile, Perlie has to make a devastating decision that could change everything for him when he returns to New Babylon.

9/8c The Lazarus Project (TNT)

At the end of the last episode, George was saved from being arrested for shooting Shiv by a time reset.

In this season finale, has he learned anything from that experience, and will he be able to do things differently next time?

Also, will his Lazarus teammates catch onto what he's been up to?

Monday, July 24

8/7c Son of a Critch (The CW)

Mark Critch's memoir is the source material for this hilarious Canadian comedy series.

We've watched the first season and can confidently say it could be the next Schitt's Creek.

Check out the trailer right here.

9/8c Children Ruin Everything(The CW)

We get back-to-back episodes to fill out the hour block of this Roku import series brought to you by the producers of Letterkenny and Schitt's Creek.

A married couple deals with their life as a couple and raising two rambunctious kids while debating whether they want to add to their family.

It's a funny and heartwarming family sitcom. Will you be watching?

9/8c Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX)

This week our remaining self-taught and classically-trained baker teams MERGE for "A Total Crêpe Shoot," and it looks like the ovens aren't the only things heating up!

Once the scramble to solve the safety bake is over, the other five teams must brush up their MATH skills to avoid elimination. Math! Seriously! Country music superstar Martina McBride joins Curtis and Yolanda as a guest judge.

ICYMI, check out how the bakers last week felt about the savory mystery they had to solve.

Tuesday, July 25

9/8c Fantastic Friends (The CW)

James and Oliver Phelps, yes, the Weasley Twins from Harry Potter, embark on exotic journeys with friends in this fun travel series.

This time around, the twins head to Iceland and track down Bonnie Wright as well.

You can expect amazing sites and exploits with some hijinks along the way.

9/8c Outdaughtered (TLC)

Seriously, is anyone else worried about Danielle and Adam's marriage these days?

Juggling six kids is no easy feat on its own, and now the holidays are into play as they prepare for a Christmas recital and host a cookie party while Danielle deals with issues at the antique shop.

Also, tensions between the married couple crop up when they have it out over Danielle maintaining her weight.

Can Adam and Danielle strike the right work-life balance while growing their business?



Don't miss a new #OutDaughtered TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/4F61qazdYe — TLC Network (@TLC) July 18, 2023

10/9c Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Raylan's kicking the tires on The Motor City as he and the Detroit PD start rounding up suspects in Judge Guy's murder.

Carolyn's on the warpath as she scrambles to defend her clients and protect her friends.

What sort of trouble will Willa get up to next? How far will Raylan let her venture into his professional life?

Wednesday, July 26

9/8c Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration (CBS)

Can you believe it's been 25 years of Big Brother?

For better and worse, and there has been plenty of both, this reality competition show has had viewers in a chokehold every summer for two and a half decades, and it's something worth celebrating.

The special will include never before seen footage, commentary, appearances by former houseguests, and so much more!

Thursday, July 27

The Witcher (Netflix)

As Henry Cavill's days as Geralt of Rivia near their end, we find him and his found family separated by magic and guile, desperate to reunite.

Ciri finds herself the most isolated, tormented by her own mind, and hellbent on unleashing her powers. What choices will she make to survive?

As Vilgefortz's alliance with Nilfgaard and the lengths to which he's gone to capture Ciri are revealed, where does it leave the mages of Aretuza? Can the Brotherhood save The Continent, or is a Pax Nilfgaard inevitable?

This Fool (Hulu)

It's back, y'all!!

The second season of this underrated yet critically-acclaimed half-hour comedy drops its entire season, and it promises to be even better than the first season!

In a hilarious role reversal, Julio is jobless and sleeping on Luis' couch while his former gangbanging cousin is thriving in his new security gig.

Prompted to get his sh*t together by Michal Imperioli's hilarious Minister Leonard Payne and friends, after the dissolution of the Hugs Not Thugs program, Julio and the (legit) gang get to work opening up a coffee shop, "Mugs Not Thugs." As you can imagine, hilarity ensues!

Average Joe (BET+)

With Angela taken by Arina, things aren't looking great for the crew.

While Talford sets her sights on Touch, it'll be difficult for the pair, as he's in a weakened state due to his addiction. But how far will she go with Tallford, desperate for answers about Joe?

You won't want to miss this hour, guys! A lot of your burning questions will be answered!

Friday, July 28

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room Season 1 has been a wild ride full of ups and downs as we dived into the mind of Danny Sullivan. It was easy to forget that Danny stood accused of multiple counts of attempted murder.

Things come to a head as the trial's outcome is announced after the jury hears from one more very important person.

Danny's fate is revealed, and so is that of Candy, Rya, and Marlin.

Good Omens (Prime)

When last we left Crowley and Aziraphale, our favorite immortal duo had severed ties with their respective higher-ups (and lower-downs).

Comfortably settled into his bookshop, Aziraphale would much rather concern himself with the potential romance brewing between the coffee shop proprietor and record store renter in his business association than the drama of heavenly politics.

Unfortunately, a naked, confused, yet familiar visitor disrupts all his established routines and requires him and Crowley to reunite and combine their abilities to solve a mystery, certify a love story, and save the world yet again.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime)

An all-new episode titled "Love Fool" drops, and we'll have to see who is the "fool" in question.

With the love triangle rearing up again with Belly, there's potential for some interesting moments with both Jeremiah and Conrad. But there is also something brewing with Taylor and Steven.

But we're mostly determined to see the outcome after that shocking cliffhanger and Julia's diabolical maneuver with the beach house.

it's game time. be the first to see a new episode of #thesummeriturnedpretty on @primevideo

pic.twitter.com/7LlCPh207k — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 21, 2023

9/8c Minx (Starz)

Deep Throat has arrived, and the premiere is coming to Bottom Dollar! And won't that be an interesting sight?

While Doug looks to impress Constance, Joyce will be looking to lure a famed writer to Minx for an important piece.

Will Joyce get what she's looking for? And is there anything Doug can do to win Constance over?

10/9c Heels (Starz)

The long-awaited second season of Heels has FINALLY arrived!

If you enjoyed Heels Season 1, and I know you did, then you're going to love Heels Season 2.

It's bigger and yet feels more personal. There is a lot of character development and very exciting things in store for the DWL. We'll be reviewing it weekly, so we hope you'll play along!

