A League of Their Own: Abbi Jacobson Slams Amazon After Sudden Cancellation

The co-creator and star of A League of Their Own is speaking out after Prime Video's decided to cancel the drama series despite previously renewing it.

The series was canceled alongside The Peripheral on Friday night, with many believing both were casualties of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Abbi Jacobson, who plays Carson Shaw in the series, took to social media over the weekend after Prime Video rescinded the show's four-episode second season.

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much," she wrote.

"What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today."

Jacobson addressed the rumors that the series was let go due to the dual strikes.

"To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls—t and cowardly."

"But this post isn't about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today," she affirmed.

"This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew."

"A show I'm so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value," she added.

"Thank you for watching. To the five!"

A League of Their Own was set in 1943 and focused on forming the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The series also starred Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, and Kelly McCormack.

Rounding out the impressive cast was Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant.

Despite premiering in August 2022, the series' fate was only revealed in March when the streaming service picked up a four-part second and final season.

The decision was deemed controversial at the time because the show resonated with critics and audiences, so it was expected to be renewed as an ongoing series.

Unfortunately, it isn't easy to gauge what will happen with streaming series because the platforms aren't very transparent with viewership statistics.

Still, fans, the creatives, and the cast expected to have four more episodes to wrap up the story, so it's unfortunate the renewal has been rescinded.

The good news is that there are plans to shop the show to another platform, but the bad news is that it probably won't be able to happen until the strikes are resolved.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation? Do you feel like Prime Video hasn't treated the show well?

Hit the comments.

