BMF Season 3 Gets 2024 Return Date at Starz

Starz is looking ahead to 2024!

The premium cabler announced today that the highly anticipated third season of its hit drama BMF will debut on Friday, March 1, 2024.

New episodes of the hit drama series will be available on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

On linear, each will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The next chapter of the drama resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family.

"We kick off Season Three in the early '90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves," Starz teases.

"Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit."

"The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers' business and their pursuits of the American Dream," the cabler adds.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (Executive Producer of the Power Universe, For Life, and Hip Hop Homicides).

Jackson serves as EP alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power) and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke.

Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series.

BMF is produced through Jackson's G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Check out the promo below.

Starz has an exciting slate of original content on deck for the final months of 2023, including Power Book IV: Ghost Season 2 and Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

Ominously missing from the above teaser is Hightown, which has been off the air for almost two years.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.