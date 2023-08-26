Bob Barker, Legendary Price Is Right Host, Dead at 99

Bob Barker, best known for hosting the iconic CBS daytime game show The Price Is Right, has died.

According to the New York Post, Barker passed away on Saturday morning of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home.

He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his spokesman told the outlet.

The statement acknowledged Barker's dedication to exposing cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally."

"We were great friends over these 40 years. he will be missed."

Barker is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra and half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, as well as a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly.

The TV personality served as the host of The Price Is Right for 35 years and retired in 2007 at age 87.

Drew Carey succeeded Barker on the show, and the series continues to enjoy great success.

Barker had many iconic moments on the series, but fans were especially drawn to his go-to phrase:

"And the actual retail price is…."

At the time of his retirement, Barker was unsure whether he was making the right call.

"I have thought every year for the last 10 or 15 years that maybe I should quit, and then I think, 'No, I'll do it for another year,'" he dished to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

"I regret that I'm quitting now."

Barker's time at the helm of The Price Is Right propelled him to stardom, and he went on to have many different jobs in the entertainment industry.

Of course, we'll never forget his work in Happy Gilmore.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of Bob Barker during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

