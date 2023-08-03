CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Yellowstone, SEAL Team, Survivor & More

We learned last month that CBS was shoring up its fall schedule with shows that have aired elsewhere.

Now, the network has confirmed when its fall season will get underway.

The new reality series, Buddy Games, will be sandwiched between Big Brother and The Challenge: USA, beginning September 14.

Shooting the Breeze - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

Yellowstone makes its broadcast debut on Sunday, September 17.

Will the show find new viewers, or will many have already watched it on Paramount Network and Peacock?

Ryan and a Rope - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 1

That's the big question here.

CBS will pay tribute to NCIS with a 20th-anniversary mini-marathon on Monday, September 25.

One week later, Loteria Loca and The Price is Right at Night premiere.

Wednesdays will consist of 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Jason in the Office - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13

In October, Tuesdays will be revamped with Big Brother moving to the 8 p.m. slot, followed by FBI True and then, FBI encores.

SEAL Team, which aired its first four seasons on CBS, will return to the network with SEAL Team Season 5 in November.

Ghosts U.K., the series the hit CBS comedy is based on, will receive its U.S. premiere in November, too.

All told, check out the full list of premiere dates below.

Proud Papa - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

7:30-11:00 PM COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: TEXAS TECH at WYOMING

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

7:30-11:00 PM COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: UCLA at SAN DIEGO STATE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Live Show)

9:00-10:00 PM BUDDY GAMES (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM THE CHALLENGE: USA

Gibbs Listens - NCIS Season 19 Episode 4

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode)

9:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (36th Season Premiere – Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader*

7:30-8:30 PM* 60 MINUTES (56th Season Premiere)

8:30-10:30 PM* YELLOWSTONE (CBS Broadcast Run Starts with Season One, from Paramount Network)

10:30 PM-11:30 PM BIG BROTHER

Lloyd Roping - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

7:30-11:00 PM “BIG TEN ON CBS” COLLEGE FOOTBALL: IOWA at PENN STATE

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-10:00 PM YELLOWSTONE (Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER

The Immunity Necklace - Survivor Season 41 Episode 7

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-11:00 PM NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (OTO)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27 (Full Season of 90-Minute Episodes)

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (45th Season Premiere, NTP)

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (35th Season Premiere, NTP)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (Two Encore Episodes Back-to-Back)

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes

Sharon - Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (OTO)

9:00-10:00 PM LOTERÍA LOCA (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode)

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI TRUE (Broadcast Debut, from Paramount+)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI (Encore Episode, NTP)

Trucker Gunned Down - FBI Season 5 Episode 19

MONDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (OTO)

9:00-10:00 PM LOTERÍA LOCA

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS (Encore Episode)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE (CBS Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes

OA Undercover - FBI Season 5 Episode 19

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-9:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Encore Episode – OTO)

9:30-10:00 PM GHOSTS (Encore Episode – OTO)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Returns to CBS with Season Five, from Paramount+)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

8:00-9:00 PM LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE

10:00-11:00 PM Classic BLUE BLOODS Episodes

Reunited Lawmen - FBI Season 5 Episode 19

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

7:30-11:00 PM “SEC ON CBS” COLLEGE FOOTBALL: GAME OF THE WEEK

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

8:00-10:30 PM NWSL (NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:30-11:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Encore OTO Episode)

Billy Gardell on Season 4

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Encore Episode – NTP)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (Encore Episode – NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS U.K. (Two Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM

Love Is In The Air For These TV Couples
Start Gallery

