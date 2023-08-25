Could Magnum P.I.'s New Streaming Home Lead to Another Revival?

If you've been dying to watch the first four seasons of the Magnum P.I. reboot but haven't been able to find it, then this is the news you've been waiting for.

According to TV Line, the first four seasons of the Jay Hernandez procedural will be available to stream on the Amazon-owned Freevee beginning Friday, September 1, 2023.

The first four seasons will be available to stream for free with ads, but if you've been keeping up with shows like Almost Paradise, then you're probably aware the ads are not as bad as they could be.

News of the show landing a new streaming home comes as the series prepares for its last-ever episodes on NBC.

Magnum P.I. has had a long and storied history, having begun its life on CBS.

At the time of its cancellation, observers and fans were shocked because the Hawaii-set drama was one of the network's most-watched shows.

It's not often that happens, but NBC swooped in to save the day months later, ordering 20 new episodes.

Unfortunately, NBC buried the show on Sundays, but I won't be getting into all the ways the network screwed the show over.

We know that the final ten episodes of Magnum P.I. are set to air on NBC beginning Wednesday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

It's sad, but it's true: Magnum P.I. has been canceled all over again.

The good news is that the move for the first four seasons to Freevee couldn't come at a better time.

The series has a passionate fanbase that will follow the series wherever it goes, and Freevee has been known to save shows from cancellation.

It saved Almost Paradise, American Rust, and even the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

As a result, it's hard not to rule out a revival of sorts getting underway if the first four seasons resonate with the streaming service's audience.

Hopefully, that is the case.

