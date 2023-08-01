Magnum P.I. Season 5B: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Regarding the return of Magnum P.I., it's a good news-bad news situation for fans.

Let's go with the good news first. Unlike many scripted programs, the second half of the NBC series' fifth season will return on Oct. 4, earlier than was previously announced.

The bad news is that these episodes are likely the end for the Magnum reboot. After saving the show following its cancellation by CBS, NBC managed to run it into the ground before canceling it yet again. Yup, it's been that kind of season for Magnum.

Here's everything we know about the probable Magnum final ride.

Has Magnum P.I. been renewed?

No, sadly, just the opposite. It's been a roller-coaster couple of years for those involved with Magnum.

For four seasons, the Jay Hernandez-starrer was a pretty sturdy performer for CBS. Granted, ratings expectations for Friday prime-time are a fairly low bar.

In May 2022, CBS shockingly canceled Magnum P.I. to make room for Max Theriot Jr.'s new series Fire Country.

Then, two months later, NBC gave the series a two-season renewal. Sounds like paradise, right?

Fire Country worked out for CBS. Not so much NBC for Magnum.

NBC ignored that adage, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The network's programmers moved Magnum to 9 p.m. Sundays between Dateline NBC and a retiring The Blacklist.

The show got thrown opposite several critical and popular darlings on cable and streaming and suffered ratings-wise for it.

The first ten episodes of the season ran between February and April of 2023. The final ten episodes were originally tossed in limbo, set to air in 2024. Then NBC canceled Magnum P.I. in late June. So much for two seasons unless you count the two halves of Season 5.

When will Magnum P.I. Season 5B premiere?

But wait! With the Writers Guild of America and SAF-AFTRA on strike, those final ten episodes suddenly have added value as scripted programming that's already in the can.

The back half of Magnum P.I. will return at 10/9c. Wednesday, October 4, following another scripted drama, Quantum Leap, at 9/8c.

With encore presentations of the One Chicago series at 8, the evening should prove an oasis of scripted programming for those viewers who loathe the reality shows the networks have been forced to employ in the fall because of the strikes.

Also, might NBC change its mind if Magnum's ratings improve in this new time slot?

When deals are struck with the writers and the actors, content providers will be desperate for scripted programming, and actors will seek work. An existing series has to be easier to relaunch than a new one to start from scratch.

So, anything's possible.

What storylines will need a conclusion?

The Magnum producers must have gotten word that NBC planned to split the season into two halves. That would explain why they hastily wrapped up the overarching storyline of a hit squad stalking Thomas, Rick, and T.C., in retaliation for a mission in their black-ops past, in the midseason finale.

But that conclusion wasn't without consequences. First, Chris Childs and the mercenaries' former hideout were blown up on Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 9.

More importantly, T.C. was ambushed on the midseason finale and left paralyzed, at least temporarily.

So, a primary storyline promises to explore what path T.C.'s recovery will take. Fortunately, this provides an opportunity for more screen time for his lieutenant, Shammy.

Also, what roles will Mahina, Cade, and Verna, T.C.'s recently resurfaced mother, play in his recovery?

This season has also seen Thomas and Rick become more fully formed adults. Let's see how well that is continued.

After four seasons of dancing around each other, Thomas and Juliet became a couple. And it worked as they became respectful and equal partners. Now, how will they progress after the honeymoon period wears off?

Also, now that the threat of the hit squad has gone, can Rick find a way to create a family with Suzy and the infant daughter, Joy?

With the underwater ratings, the cancellation writing was on the wall. Hopefully, that meant the producers had the sense to tie up loose ends rather than leaving things hanging.

Who will return for Magnum P.I. Season 5B?

Michael Rady (Chris Childs) is not returning. But the rest of the cast will be there:

Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins

Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright

Stephen Hill as Theodore "T.C." Calvin

Amy Hill as Kumu

Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto

Christopher Thornton as Shammy

Betsy Phillips as Suzy

Martin Martinez as Cade

Emily Alabi as Mahina

How many episodes are in Magnum P.I. Season 5B?

There are a mere ten episodes unless the network has a change of heart. It does happen. Ask SWAT fans.

Is there a trailer for Magnum P.I. Season 5B?

Since all the episodes are already shot, you would think so, wouldn't you? But no.

Maybe it's just too soon since the return is more than two months away. Maybe there's little sense in attempting to create a buzz for a series the network has canceled.

Whatever the case, Be sure to bookmark this page since we'll add to it as we learn of any updated information, such as, you know, a trailer, and watch Magnum P.I. online to relive the story so far.

What are your thoughts about Magnum P.I. Season 5B?

What storyline do you want to be resolved most?

Are you sorry to see it go, or will NBC comes to its senses?

Comment below.

